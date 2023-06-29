Breathing Easier: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market and Emerging Trends

The healthcare industry of thoracic drainage devices consists of goods used to drain extra blood, fluid, or air from the chest cavity or pleural space. Patients with conditions like pneumothorax, hemothorax, pleural effusion, or empyema are frequently treated with these devices. A rise in the prevalence of lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as an increase in the number of surgeries involving the chest cavity, are driving the market for thoracic drainage devices. The growth of the market has also been accelerated by the development of novel and inventive products that are more effective and simple to use as a result of technological advancements.

Chest tubes, thoracentesis catheters, pleural drainage systems, and thoracoscopy equipment are a few of the different kinds of thoracic drainage devices on the market. These tools can be applied in a range of clinical settings, such as clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for thoracic drainage devices is currently valued at US$ 688 million.

The market is projected to reach US$ 1.07 billion by 2032.

China’s thoracic drainage devices market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Demand for thoracic drainage devices utilized in thoracic surgeries and pulmonology is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Winning Strategy

The rise in chronic disease cases is the main factor behind the development of thoracic drainage devices. Thoracic drainage device industry leaders are implementing cutting-edge technologies and product line optimization techniques based on end-user usability.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital announced in October 2020 that it had partnered with Medela Healthcare and would use Medela’s transportable chest drainage device Thopaz+ to reduce the likelihood of Covid-19 spreading in its respiratory wards.

In March 2021, FourKites and Cardinal Health, Inc. formed a global partnership to improve the tracking of medical supplies, medications, first aid kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE) in transit to pharmacies, hospitals, and other care facilities around the world. FourKites’ outstanding analytics and tracking capabilities were expected to help Cardinal Health improve supply chain procedures and enable a quick, dependable, and frictionless experience for the 29,000 dispensaries and nearly 90% of American hospitals that rely on Cardinal Health for essential supplies.

Key Companies Profiled

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co., KG.

Becton, Dickinson Company

Cook Group, Inc.

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medela, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Sinapi Biomedical

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Vygon SA

North America is the largest market for thoracic drainage devices, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market is highly competitive, with key players including Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Cook Medical. These companies focus on developing innovative products, expanding their geographic presence, and acquiring other companies to enhance their market position.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global thoracic drainage devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (pleural drainage catheters, secured needles, thoracic drainage kits, thoracic drainage systems), application (thoracic surgeries & pulmonology, cardiac surgeries, general intensive care & emergency medicine, infectious diseases, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).