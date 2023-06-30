Increasing Digital Dependency to Play Major Role in the Growth of E-commerce Industry by 2030

E-commerce Industry Data Book – B2B E-commerce Market and B2C E-commerce Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s E-commerce industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global E-commerce Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

B2B E-commerce Market Report Highlights

The global B2B e-commerce market was valued at USD 7,904.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2030.

COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for e-commerce during a period of slow economic activity. In the first half of 2020, the pandemic affected several businesses across the globe.

With stay-at-home constraints, numerous customers and organizations went digital to buy and sell goods and services online.

Moreover, companies have been participating in/renewing partnerships with various vendors aimed at enabling the e-commerce companies to offer a better product range, enabling the companies to gain better traction in the market.

The changing B2B buyer behavior and a strong emphasis on streamlining purchasing processes are prompting B2B e-commerce companies.

B2C E-commerce Market Report Highlights

The B2C service segment of the e-commerce market by model type was estimated to be USD 4,398.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to have a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The percentage of e-shoppers across the world has been increasing over the years across regions. Moreover, the number of internet users has also been on the high side in the past years.

The B2C segment will hold the largest market share by model type in 2022. The segment’s growth can be attributed to many regional/country-based e-commerce companies.

Such companies also have high revenue in the respective region/country. For instance, Flipkart.com (acquired by Walmart) platform operating in India, witnessed 1 billion visits and 35 million app downloads during the annual flagship sales, which took place in September 2022.

The presence of such regional companies will gain better acceptance among the local population, further driving the growth of the B2C segment of the e-commerce market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Shopify Inc. Companies in the market have engaged in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions to capture the market. For instance, in July 2022, Shopify Inc partnered with YouTube to offer merchants new pathways for reaching customers. Shopify merchants can sell their products to users via YouTube shorts and live and video-on-demand content. Such initiatives enable wider research on e-commerce companies, driving the growth of the e-commerce market.

Key players operating in the E-commerce industry are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Best Buy

eBay Inc.

Mercado Libre

Otto Group

Shopify Inc.

Walmart

