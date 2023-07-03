Micro X-Ray Inc. Specializes in Precision X-Ray Tubes

Posted on 2023-07-03 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Santa Cruz, California, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Micro X-Ray Inc. is pleased to announce that they specialize in creating precision x-ray tubes for various applications. These x-ray tubes are ideal for imaging, x-ray fluorescence, and thickness gauging, working well in numerous industrial applications.

Micro X-Ray Inc. handcrafts high-quality x-ray tubes that promise enhanced performance and exceptional accuracy and durability. X-ray applications must offer precise measurements to guarantee the best results during various processes. Micro X-Ray Inc. has become the go-to source for manufacturing high-quality x-ray tubes that meet industry standards and provide the best results with cleanliness, accuracy, and quality control.

Micro X-Ray Inc. designs and manufactures various x-ray tubes and accessories that improve functionality. Clients can purchase stock items or request custom solutions to meet their needs and perform specific applications. They work closely with their clients to ensure they get the products required to streamline and simplify their processes.

Anyone interested in learning about their precision x-ray tubes and accessories can find out more by visiting the Micro X-Ray Inc. website or calling (831) 207-4900.

About Micro X-Ray Inc.: Micro X-Ray Inc. is a leading manufacturer of micro x-ray tubes and accessories for various industrial applications. They handcraft every product using high-quality materials and precise processes to guarantee accurate results. They offer a vast selection of products designed to meet various needs.

Company: Micro X-Ray Inc.
Address: 370 Encinal Street, Suite 200
City: Santa Cruz
State: CA
Zip code: 95060
Telephone number: (831) 207-4900
Email address: info@microxray.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution