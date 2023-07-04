New Release of ODBC Drivers with Support for Visual Basic, Linked Server, Alteryx, and more

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released updated ODBC drivers. From now all ODBC drivers have improved compatibility for Visual Basic in Visual Studio, Linked Server in SQL Server, and Alteryx.

NetSuite has recently introduced several enhancements to its features: API version 2, OAuth authentication, and Custom Lists support. Additionally, there is now native support for the LIMIT clause, eliminating the need for a local cache.

MongoDB has delivered an update by introducing support for Atlas and the DNS Seed List connection format. This improvement may be a game-changer for users waiting for such an update.

The list of other improvements:

Support for PostGIS in PostgreSQL.

Support for new extended API in Klaviyo.

Support for multilevel relations in SOQL queries in Salesforce.

Support for SELECT TOP clause for Linked Server in MSSMS in MySQL.

The Support Extension Objects connection option is implemented in SalesforceMC.

The CustomFields and CustomObject connection options are available for custom fields/objects in ZenDesk.

The Suppress Extended Requests connection string parameter is available for ZohoInvoice, ZohoPeople, and Zoho CRM.

SQL_ATTR_MAX_ROWS attribute is now supported.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/new-in-odbc-support-for-visual-basic-linked-server-alteryx-and-more.html

Devart ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.