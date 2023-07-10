New Website Showcases Premier Services Of Alexander Exteriors

Jackson, NJ, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Alexander Exteriors has launched a new easy-to-use website to offer customers its entire portfolio of outdoor living services expertise.

The new portal showcases how the landscaping contractor has expanded its service provision to include outdoor lighting, paver patios, driveway asphalt resealing, retaining walls, and routine mosquito and tick control services.

As the premier landscaping company in the Ocean County and Monmouth County areas in New Jersey, Alexander Exteriors has also issued a list of informative blog posts to help educate and inform New Jersey homeowners about their landscaping and outdoor living decisions.

Now a well-respected landscaping contractor, the team’s core services include everything from landscape remodels, privacy hedges, water features, outdoor lighting, leaf removal and clean-ups, mulch, topsoil, sod delivery, hardscapes, gravel pad installations, French drains and dry wells, fence installations and tree services,

“We do everything from design to installation,” said company owner Alexander Chinelli. “We’ll work with clients to make their vision a reality and keep it within budget. In fact, repeat custom is our hallmark of client satisfaction.”

As a fully licensed, insured, and proven contractor, it is renowned for offering expert installation services for years, established a reputation for quality workmanship at competitive prices, and unparalleled customer service.

One of their specialities is installing fences of all types, from wood fences to vinyl fences, aluminum fences, and chain links. Whatever type of fence you need, call them today to schedule an estimate!

Alternatively, they can offer privacy hedges, dense plantings typically made up of evergreen shrubs or trees that obstruct the line of sight from outdoor areas and provide a sense of security and privacy. They can range in size and complexity but generally consist of tall plants that are planted in rows or geometric shapes to form a thick barrier. The team is only too willing to be called in to offer straightforward advice on a project that won’t break the bank.

Their expertise is also being called for outdoor lighting services. These can provide an easy and affordable way to transform your home for the summer and all year long. “From the benefits of properly installed outdoor lights to creative home lighting ideas, you’ll soon discover just how magical incorporating this new home feature can be,” he added.

To book an appointment or to review their full scope of services:

Phone: 908-895-6963

Email: AlexanderExteriorsLandscapes@gmail.com

Website: https://www.alexanderexteriorslandscapes.com/