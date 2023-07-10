Find your breast cancer community by joining one of Project31’s support groups.

Edmond, OK, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Project31 is dedicated to discovering and sharing the tools needed for women to live lives that are marked by so much more than breast cancer. Through cancer support groups OKC, Project31 offers community to women who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Breast cancer takes a toll physically, emotionally, and spiritually. By joining a breast cancer support group, women and their families receive support to heal the wounds left behind by breast cancer. Project31 hosts monthly support groups, both online and throughout Oklahoma, to consistently provide sisterhood and encouragement to women.

Alongside a breast cancer support group, Project31 hosts several events throughout the year to strengthen relationships while having fun. Professionals, such as oncologists and financial experts, are regularly invited to present their expertise on a variety of topics related to breast cancer treatment and healing. Project31 hosts other fun activities, such as yoga and crafting sessions, to provide a relaxing environment for women to connect with each other.

To learn more about Project31’s cancer support groups OKC or other upcoming events, please visit their website or call 405-896-8282.

Mission: The mission of Project31 is to help women and their families restore their lives during and after breast cancer.

