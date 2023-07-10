Southlake Orthodontics Introduces Revolutionary Braces for Enhanced Smiles

Southlake, TX, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tolleson Orthodontics, a leading provider of orthodontic services, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative braces designed to transform smiles and enhance dental health. With a commitment to delivering exceptional orthodontic care, Southlake Orthodontics continues to revolutionize the field of orthodontics, providing patients with state-of-the-art treatments for optimal results.

Braces have long been a trusted solution for correcting misaligned teeth and achieving a beautiful, confident smile. Southlake Orthodontics understands the importance of personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Their team of experienced orthodontists utilizes the latest advancements in orthodontic technology to offer a range of braces options, ensuring optimal comfort, efficiency, and aesthetic appeal.

The newly introduced braces by Southlake Orthodontics include:

Invisalign Clear Aligners:

Invisalign is a groundbreaking orthodontic treatment that uses virtually invisible aligners to gradually move teeth into their desired positions. With Invisalign, patients can enjoy the benefits of removable aligners, making it easier to maintain oral hygiene and enjoy their favorite foods without restrictions.

Ceramic Braces:

Designed to blend seamlessly with natural tooth color, ceramic braces offer a discreet and aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional metal braces. With ceramic braces, patients can confidently undergo orthodontic treatment while minimizing the visibility of the braces.

Self-Ligating Braces:

These advanced braces utilize a specialized mechanism that eliminates the need for elastic or metal ties. Self-ligating braces offer a more streamlined and comfortable experience for patients, requiring fewer adjustments and shorter treatment times.

Southlake Orthodontics prides itself on providing comprehensive orthodontic care in a warm and welcoming environment. Their team of highly skilled orthodontists utilizes advanced 3D imaging and treatment planning technology to ensure precise and efficient treatment for each patient.

Dr. Tolleson, a renowned orthodontist at Southlake Orthodontics, stated, “We are excited to introduce these innovative braces options to our patients. Our goal is to provide the highest quality orthodontic care while prioritizing patient comfort and satisfaction. With these state-of-the-art braces, we can achieve beautiful results that our patients can be proud of.”

Southlake Orthodontics invites individuals of all ages to schedule a consultation to discover the braces option that best suits their needs. Patients can rest assured that they will receive personalized attention and exceptional care throughout their orthodontic journey.

