FIBA 3×3 Endorsed Indian National Basketball League 3×3 Season 2 Returns, Promising Thrilling Action and Increased Prizes

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — The much-anticipated Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 3×3 is set to make its grand return for Season 2. Building on the tremendous success of its inaugural season, the league promises to deliver exhilarating basketball action across four prominent locations during the league stage. The selected venues are Bengaluru (Outdoor, Sree Kanteerava Stadium), Chandigarh (Chandigarh University Ground), Noida (Jaypee Stadium) & Pune (Deccan Gymkhana). The National Finals will take place at the prestigious Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The First round begins on the 16th of June to the 18th in Bengaluru and Chandigarh. The national Finals will be held from the June 30th – July 2nd.

The prize money, for this FIBA 3×3 (International Basketball Federation) endorsed event, is in excess of Rs. 20 lakhs.

The winners of the men’s section competition in the INBL 3×3 Season 2 National Finals will qualify to the play the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Shangai Challenger (which in turn is a qualifying event for the Chendgu FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters), a testament to the league’s commitment to fostering international participation and FIBA 3×3 recognition.

More than 700 teams have registered for Season 2, emphasizing the growing popularity and widespread enthusiasm for basketball and the league. INBLs main objective in organizing city-based open FIBA 3×3 endorsed competition is to provide a platform for all basketballers to participate and showcase their talent.

The first set of INBL competitions was held successfully between March-May 2022. The champions of the INBL 3×3 National Finals, held in May 2022, went on to represent India in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour in Cebu. The quartet that was the INBL 3×3 National U18 champions were exactly the foursome that comprised the Indian National U18 team that won the historic silver medal at the FIBA U17 3×3 Asia Cup 2022, qualifying for the FIBA U18 3×3 World Cup 2023.

Rupinder Brar, Chairman and Director of HAI (Headstart Arena India), expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The launch of INBL 3×3 Season 2 provides a fantastic opportunity for India’s top basketball talent to showcase their abilities. Following the resounding success of our earlier 3×3 tournament, which saw unprecedented representation, we are dedicated to furthering the development of the sport at all levels. Our ultimate aim is to elevate Indian basketball to new heights on the global stage and compete at a higher level internationally.”

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Indian National Basketball League 3×3 for Season 2. With increased prize money, new locations, and the introduction of an open category, we are set to witness an even more exciting and inclusive competition this year. We invite all basketball enthusiasts to join us on this incredible journey as we witness the nation’s top teams battle it out for glory.” – Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL

The second season of the INBL 3×3 promises to be an enthralling spectacle, filled with intense basketball action, showcasing the immense grass root level talent and dedication of India’s budding basketball stars. Fans and basketball enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing electrifying performances as teams battle it out for the coveted championship title.

Dushyant Khanna, Co-Founder and Director added: “Headstart Arena India (HAI) has been put together for the purpose of running Indian National Basketball Leagues across both 3×3 and 5×5 games, for both men and women. HAI has also been tasked to promote basketball in India and drive participation at all levels and discipline – players, coaches, officials, and administrators. We are excited to see that plan come to fruition.”