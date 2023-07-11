Stosa Cucine- An Environmentally Aware High-end Furniture Brand

Do you love the essence of luxury in your home with the rich beauty and feel of genuine wood? Well, your wishlist for high-end furnishings comes at the price of the environment! Stosa Cucine aims to change this with its incredible innovation of sustainable custom-made furniture. Wondering how? Read on to find out!

NYC, USA, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Stosa Cucine pursues pragmatic strategies aimed at making production sustainable. As an FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council) certified brand, the firm has been implementing a stringent quality control procedure. Every step at Stosa is aimed at enhancing production using eco-aware criteria. The suppliers are carefully selected, and the quality control team at the firm pays great attention to the impact of manufacturing on the environment. This has led to a full-fledged production chain stewarding, which made Stosa Cucine a part of the FSC certification project in 2012. At today’s date, the company has achieved its objective of providing customers with products made from certified materials with practices supporting responsible forest management.

A spokesperson from Stosa says: “When we decided to deal in custom home office furniture, it was mostly to cut down on the dead stock piling up in landfills and using an energy-efficient process for waste reduction. However, sustainability gradually became one of our major ethos and now we are diligently committed to respecting our customers who want to do their bit in saving the environment.” You get practical and sustainable classic and modern living room furniture in New York at a cost-effective price, and they look stunning in your space too. Kudos to their spirit and a decade of unwavering dedication to saving the environment!

###

Press contact: info@customkitchens.com / https://customizekitchens.com/