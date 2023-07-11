Plastics Industry Regional Estimates and Trend Study by Application and End Use

Plastics Industry Data Book – Plastic Resins, Plastic Additive, Plastic Compounds and Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s plastics industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Plastics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Plastic Resins Market Report Highlights

The global plastic resins market size was estimated at 349,628.9 kilotones in 2021, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Crystalline resins (epoxy, polyethylene, and propylene) segment accounted for a prominent share in the market by the end of 2021 and is further expected to witness maximum growth over the forecast period

As of 2021, China accounted for the maximum revenue share in the market, with 33.0%. Rising consumer disposable income in the country and ascending demand for luxury cars are expected to have a positive impact on the automotive industry

The advent of bio-based plastic resins has played a prominent role in food and beverage, and pharmaceutical applications. Polymers such as PET and PC are increasingly utilized in the beverages packaging and consumer goods sector

Plastic Compounds Market Report Highlights

The global Plastic Compounds Market size was estimated at 27,896.6 kilotones in 2021, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030.

In terms of revenue, the automotive end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 owing to the growing demand for automobiles in the region coupled with favorable FDI norms by various governments encouraging the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, and new product developments are popular strategies adopted by a majority of players operating in this market

For instance, in January 2021, Eurostar Engineering Plastics was acquired by Ascend Performance Materials, a Houston-based manufacturer of polyamide 66 resin

This acquisition helped both the companies to expand their compounding product market globally

Recycled Plastics Market Report Highlights

The global Recycled Plastics Market size was estimated at 50,465.24 kilotones in 2021, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The building & construction application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, in terms of revenue

The segment growth is attributed to the rising demand for recycled plastics in composite lumber, roofing tiles, insulation, rocks, and fences

The electrical & electronics application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021

This is attributed to the high demand for lightweight, durable electronics and electrically well-insulated products for reduced heat loss and improved performance of the electronic components and products

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The market in China recycled is estimated to witness significant growth to reach a net worth of USD 17.3 billion by 2030

Competitive Landscape

The global plastic molding companies face intense competition from each other as well as from the regional players who have strong distribution networks and good knowledge about suppliers & regulations.The companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered and the technology used for the production of plastics. Major players compete on the basis of application development capability and new technologies used in product formulation.

Key players operating in the Plastics industry are:

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Covestro AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

