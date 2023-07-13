Achieve a Radiant Smile with Professional Teeth Whitening at Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care

Hawthorn Woods, IL, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care is delighted to announce its specialized teeth whitening services, helping patients achieve a radiant and confident smile. Led by Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, a highly skilled and experienced dentist, the practice is committed to providing top-quality dental care and enhancing the aesthetics of patients’ smiles.

A bright, white smile can significantly improve one’s self-confidence and leave a lasting impression. However, various factors such as aging, lifestyle choices, and certain foods and beverages can cause teeth to become stained or discolored over time. Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care offers professional teeth whitening solutions to address these concerns and restore the natural brilliance of patients’ smiles.

Dr. Jeffrey Copeland and her skilled team understand that each patient has unique dental needs and goals. They offer personalized teeth whitening treatments tailored to suit individual preferences and provide optimal results. The practice utilizes advanced teeth whitening techniques, including both in-office treatments and take-home kits, ensuring patients have convenient and effective options.

During an in-office teeth whitening session, patients can relax while the experienced dental professionals at Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care apply a safe and powerful whitening gel to their teeth. This gel breaks down stains and discoloration, revealing a noticeably brighter smile. The procedure is quick, and patients can see immediate results in just one visit.

For those who prefer to whiten their teeth in the comfort of their own homes, the practice offers take-home teeth whitening kits. These kits consist of custom-fitted trays and professional-grade whitening gel. Patients are provided with detailed instructions on how to use the kit effectively. With consistency and adherence to the instructions, they can achieve a stunning, whiter smile in the comfort of their own home.

Dr. Jeffrey Copeland and the team at Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care prioritize patient safety and satisfaction. They only utilize proven and safe teeth whitening methods, ensuring minimal sensitivity and discomfort during the treatment process. The practice is committed to providing a positive dental experience, from the initial consultation to the final results.

About Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care:

Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care is a leading dental practice located in Hawthorn Woods, IL. Dr. Sarah Johnson and her skilled team are dedicated to providing top-quality dental care in a welcoming and comfortable environment. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative procedures, and teeth whitening. With a commitment to personalized care and patient satisfaction, Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care is the go-to dental provider in the Hawthorn Woods community.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit hawthornwoodsfamilydentalcare.com or contact Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care at (847) 550-5000.