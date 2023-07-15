Southwestern India’s Leading Food-Tech Company Trusts Batchmaster for Its Future Journey

Indore, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Southwestern India’s emerging food-tech company, SheMade Gourmet Foods, which manages the production, distribution, and sales of ready-to-eat products, has selected BatchMaster food manufacturing software as a partner for its future technological needs. This company, which is a pioneer in the production of healthy breakfast items and snacks like Toast, Granola, Biscotti, etc., was in search of some industry-specific functionalities apart from the standard functions that define a generous ERP. The company is now ready to leap into its future growth opportunities with this new association.

The company extended its empire, establishing a couple of production facilities internationally too to ease exporting to multiple countries like the USA, UK, and ISRAEL. This increased horizon of operations made the company owners feel the need for integrated business management software or an ERP to manage the growing requirements.

Also, the manual execution of their routine processes made them specific to choose an ERP that’s comprehensive and provides supports plus automation of all the day-to-day activities and operations. Moreover, the inefficiencies like Finance, Documentation and Traceability amplified the worries by stirring up quality complications.

Hence, the company decided to partner with an food ERP solutions provider that provides them with food-specific functions but is customizable also at the same time and has an extremely easy-to-use interface.

Besides this, the company wanted to streamline and optimize two of its prominent operations; Material procurement and Production, to ensure the optimum use of resources and reduce waste. Over this, BatchMaster offered them planning and Batch Processing capabilities via its Master Production Schedule (MPS) and Material Requirement Planning (MRP) modules, which will ensure continuous production through proper availability of materials.

“We are delighted with the onboarding of SheMade Gourmet Foods. We are confident our industry-specific business solutions will help them achieve operational excellence and incremental growth in the years ahead”, said Mr. Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software.

About SheMade

SheMade Foods is the manufacturer of healthy Morning-to-Night foods breakfast items and snacks like Toast, Granola, Biscotti, etc. Their exhaustive range of products soothe the taste palates as well as provides fun, healthy & nutritious alternatives to fast-food snacks.

About BatchMaster Software

BatchMaster Software is one of the market leaders in offering enterprise software solutions for the process manufacturing industries. Through a vast industry experience with over 2500 implementations worldwide, BatchMaster clearly understands the unique industry challenges and offers ERP solutions that support industry-specific functionalities and handle critical processes of the micro-verticals. BatchMaster helps organizations streamline their operations, bring down costs, increase profits, manage compliance and safety to keep their customers happy and satisfied.