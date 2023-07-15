Vape Shark Australia Launches Gunnpod Meta 4000 Puffs

Wangara, China, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Vape Shark Australia, an e-cigarette company based in Australia, has announced the launch of their newest product – the Gunnpod Meta 4000 Puffs. This new device is designed for adult smokers and combines both portability and convenience with a sleek design. The Gunnpod Meta 4000 Puffs is equipped with an advanced ceramic coil technology, providing consistent flavor and vapor delivery, as well as up to 4000 puffs. It also includes a range of nicotine levels for the user to choose from, ranging from 0mg/ml all the way up to 20mg/ml. The Gunnpod Meta 4000 Puffs is easy to use and maintain because of its magnetic connection system which allows users to easily switch flavors without any mess. Moreover, the rechargeable battery provides about 8 hours of usage time on a single charge. With its sleek design and ease of use, it’s no wonder that Vape Shark Australia has already seen a surge in demand for their Gunnpod Meta 4000 Puffs since its launch.

Introducing the Gunnpod Meta by Vape Shark Australia – The Ultimate Vaping Device

As vaping continues to grow in popularity, so does the demand for sleeker, more powerful devices. Vape Shark Australia has answered the call with their latest product, the Gunnpod Meta. This revolutionary device is taking the vaping world by storm, boasting advanced features that make it the ultimate vaping device. In this press release, we’ll give you a rundown of what sets the Gunnpod Meta apart from the competition.

1. Ergonomic Design

The Gunnpod Meta boasts a sleek and ergonomic design that not only makes it comfortable to hold, but also enhances its functionality. The device is made using a high-quality zinc alloy, which ensures its durability. The device has a stunning, compact body, and its textured finish provides excellent grip. The device is available in three stunning finishes – titanium, rainbow, and black.

2. High-Quality Pod System

The Gunnpod Meta is fitted with a high-quality pod system that is designed to deliver an exceptional vaping experience. The pod system provides a hassle-free vaping experience as there is no need to deal with messy tanks or complicated atomizers. The pod system is also easy to refill, making it a convenient option for those who are always on the go.

3. Advanced Chipset and Battery

The Gunnpod Meta is fitted with an advanced chipset that delivers exceptional performance. The chipset is designed to enhance the device’s performance, delivering a smooth and consistent vaping experience. The device is powered by a high-quality 1500 mAh battery that offers long-lasting battery life. The battery also supports fast charging, meaning you can recharge your device quickly.

4. Adjustable Wattage

The Gunnpod Meta allows you to adjust the device’s wattage to suit your personal preferences. The device has three adjustable wattage levels — 10W, 12W, and 15W. The wattage adjustment feature is particularly useful for those who enjoy experimenting with various vaping styles.

5. LED Indicator

The Gunnpod Meta is also fitted with an LED indicator that allows you to monitor your device’s performance. The LED indicator displays your device’s battery level, wattage, and remaining pod juice level. This feature ensures you’re never caught by surprise when running out of charge or juice.

The Gunnpod Meta 4000 Puffs wholesaler by Vape Shark Australia is the ultimate vaping experience! Our sleek and stylish design allows for endless possibilities of customization. The gunmetal finish makes the look complete and perfect for every user. And with over 4000 puffs worth of vaping juice, you get unrivalled value that is unbeatable in the vape market.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Vape Shark Australia

Contact Name: John Smith

Contact Phone: 86-18766536882

Address: 15 Profit Pass, Wangara, WA, 6065

Email: vapesharkau@gmail.com

Website: https://vapesharkau.com/