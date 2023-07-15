S & L Back Air Conditioning Solutions With Watertight Warranty

Greenbelt, MD, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Finding an air conditioning specialist that is honest and upfront with their prices, turns up and does the required job can be hit and miss. But in S & L AC, Heating Repair, and Air Duct Cleaning, the team has been the go-to reliable choice for clients across Maryland for more than a decade.

The family-owned and operated air conditioning specialist also offers furnace and HVAC repair services, maintenance, installation, and duct cleaning to residents and businesses in the Greenbelt, New Carrollton, and University Park areas.

“Our solutions not only fit your budget and home, but we stand behind all our work,” said the company’s Stephen Toward. “Not only is every job backed by our warranty, but we also promise you’ll get the quality work you deserve.

“Our mission is to simplify the home service experience with a human-centered approach and deliver unbeatable value.”

S & L AC, Heating Repair, and Air Duct Cleaning utilize clear upfront pricing because they believe in transparency. This means they promise to show clients the repair cost and explain options before they begin work.

The company’s techs, who are trained and qualified, have also been background checked by the likes of Google and Amazon for clients’ reassurance. The average experience of their technicians is 12+ years; they use drop clothes and wear protective footwear on our installations, and arrive on time or even early on most service calls.

He added: “When you schedule with us, you can receive automated text messages when your technician is on his way and has arrived for the scheduled appointment. On request, you may also receive your invoice summary digitally on your smartphone or tablet.”

Clients can also take advantage of S & L AC, Heating Repair, and Air Duct Cleaning’s Protection Plan for a monthly fee. This not only helps achieve maximum efficiency but fewer unexpected breakdowns and long-lasting value for your HVAC system!

The plan includes 15% off on repairs, priority services, biannual visits (spring/ fall), reduced service fee calls, no additional after-hours fees and a 15% discount on all IAQ products and services.

To book an appointment or to discover more about their services:

Phone: (301) 690-0484

Website: https://www.slairservices.com/