Affinity Dental in Queen Creek, AZ Introduces Revolutionary Dental Implants for Enhanced Oral Health

Queen Creek, AZ, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Affinity Dental is proud to announce the introduction of revolutionary dental implants, designed to provide enhanced oral health solutions for patients in Queen Creek and the surrounding areas. With a commitment to delivering exceptional dental care, Affinity Dental is now offering advanced dental implant procedures that restore smiles, improve functionality, and boost overall oral well-being.

Dental implants in Queen Creek have emerged as a groundbreaking solution for individuals seeking a permanent and aesthetically pleasing replacement for missing teeth. Unlike traditional dentures or bridges, dental implants provide a durable and long-lasting solution that closely mimics the look and feel of natural teeth. By integrating seamlessly with the jawbone, dental implants offer stability and support, allowing patients to enjoy the freedom to eat, speak, and smile with confidence.

“At Affinity Dental – Queen Creek, we are dedicated to delivering the highest standard of dental care and helping our patients achieve optimal oral health,” said Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein, the lead dentist at Affinity Dental – Queen Creek. “We are excited to introduce our state-of-the-art dental implant procedures, which offer numerous benefits, including improved functionality, enhanced aesthetics, and long-term durability. Our team of experienced professionals is committed to providing personalized treatment plans and ensuring a comfortable and stress-free experience for our patients.”

The dental implant process at Affinity Dental – Queen Creek begins with a comprehensive consultation, during which the dentist evaluates the patient’s oral health, discusses their goals and concerns, and develops a customized treatment plan. Using advanced technology and techniques, the dentist then surgically places small titanium posts into the jawbone, which serves as sturdy anchors for the dental implants. Over time, these posts fuse with the jawbone through a process called osseointegration, creating a solid foundation for the artificial teeth.

One of the key advantages of dental implants is their ability to prevent bone loss in the jaw. When a tooth is lost, the underlying bone can deteriorate over time, leading to a sunken appearance and potential oral health complications. Dental implants stimulate the jawbone, helping to maintain its strength and integrity, while also preserving facial structure and preventing further deterioration.

In addition to their natural look and feel, dental implants offer several other benefits. They eliminate the need for messy adhesives or clasps, ensuring a secure fit and enhanced comfort. Dental implants also do not require alteration or support from adjacent teeth, thus preserving the integrity of the surrounding natural teeth. With proper care and regular dental check-ups, dental implants can last a lifetime, making them a cost-effective long-term solution.

About Affinity Dental – Queen Creek: Affinity Dental – Queen Creek is a leading dental practice located in Queen Creek, AZ, dedicated to providing comprehensive dental care in a warm and welcoming environment. Led by Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein, a highly skilled and experienced dentist, the practice offers a wide range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, veneers, teeth whitening, and tooth extraction. Committed to utilizing the latest technology and techniques, Affinity Dental – Queen Creek aims to deliver exceptional dental solutions tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

