CHETU RECEIVES BRONZE STEVIE AWARD AT THE 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, announced today it had received a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category at the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. This latest honor recognizes Chetu’s fourth consecutive year receiving a Stevie® in this prestigious category.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards are the United States’ premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated for Large Computer Software Companies in the Company of the Year category.

“Winning a Stevie® award for the fourth consecutive time is a great honor,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “The award reflects the Chetu team’s dedication to excellence and our commitment to our clients. We look forward to making 2023 our best year ever in developing cutting-edge custom software.”

More than 240 professionals from numerous industries worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

This latest recognition marks Chetu’s 8th Stevie Award from the past four years from the American and International Business Awards. Last year, Chetu received two Bronze Stevies in the Company of the Year category.

For more information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676