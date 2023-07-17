Peptide-Based Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Is Forecasted To Increase At A Stellar CAGR Of 12% by 2033

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global demand for peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics is forecasted to increase at a stellar CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033. As a result, the global peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 77.9 billion by the end of 2033, up from its current size of US$ 25 billion.

Sedentary lifestyle adoption has catalyzed the incidence of metabolic disorders and also resulted in a high prevalence of health complications among individuals across the world. Growing digitization, poor eating habits, lack of physical activity, and increasing focus on health and fitness are other prospects that alter the demand outlook for metabolic disorder therapeutics and treatments on a global level. The aforementioned factors are also estimated to bolster demand for peptide-based cardiovascular therapeutics over the coming years.

Due to tight regulation and high outsourcing costs, key companies are engaged in the in-house development of peptide therapeutics. Large pharmaceutical companies prefer to manufacture in-house because they have the right infrastructure for large-scale manufacture.

Cancer has emerged as the second-leading chronic disease in the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market. The key factors driving the progress of this segment are the rising global cancer cases and increasing prescriptions of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Increasing demand for effective and fast-acting therapeutics is anticipated to spur development of this market in the coming years.

Escalating awareness among healthcare workers and patients of the side effects of radiation and chemotherapy therapy is also a key factor. The presence of a robust product pipeline is also projected to assure market expansion. Fact.MR’s research suggests that peptides are gaining momentum in the United States healthcare business and will undergo clinical trials.

Key Takeaways:

Based on the distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment acceleration rate is estimated to be around 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

North America peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2023 and 2033.

India, Korea, and Japan are expected to be prominent markets as government initiatives supportive of market expansion surge.

The United States peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market is anticipated to develop at a robust pace in the coming years.

China is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics over the next decade.

Growth Drivers:

A surge in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer and the use of peptides for treatment is driving the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market.

The rising use of peptides in cosmeceutical operations to slow down the process of skin aging is further accelerating the market.

Increasing investments in research & development for exploring new applications for peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics are anticipated to play a key role in market development.

Restraints:

Supply chain management and safety regulation issues by regulatory bodies are on course to emerge as key challenges for market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is anticipated to be dominated by Eli Lilly Company, Ipsen S.A, PolyPeptide Group, Bachem Holding AG., CordenPharma International, PolyPeptide Group, and Novo Nordisk A/S, according to Fact. MR.

New product launches, investments in research & development activities, mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, facility expansions, and partnerships are the key tactics employed by leading companies. Players are also exploring new production technologies and techniques to reduce costs and save time.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Amgen and Generate Biomedicines entered into a research partnership to discover and improve protein therapeutics across several therapeutic areas and establish delivery routes for clinical targets.

Top Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Eli Lilly Company

Ipsen S.A

PolyPeptide Group

Bachem Holding AG.

CordenPharma International

Novo Nordisk A/S

Merck & Co. Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC

More Valuable Insights on the Market

In its research, Fact.MR reveals key factors anticipated to lift the development of the global peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The study also offers an in-depth analysis of the opportunities and drivers expected to boost sales of peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Drug:

Liraglutide

Exenatide

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital

Retail

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

