Future Electronics Implements Task Forces to Foster Employee Involvement in Business Discussions

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently launched task forces to solicit valuable and creative ideas from employees.

Each task force is employee-led and comprised of up to 12 employees. The focus of the task forces range from business processes to leadership to social media at Future Electronics. To solicit a breadth of ideas, task force members come from a range of backgrounds at Future Electronics including Sales Operations, Digital Marketing, Asset Management, Finance, Engineering Operations, Quality Assurance, Market Research, Customer Service, Advertising and PR, and more.

The teams will meet to brainstorm and share their creativity and ideas with one another. When they are ready, each task force will then present their recommendations to the Future Electronics executive committee.

The task forces are a wonderful initiative to get employees involved with business discussions outside of their day-to-day roles. It is also a great way for Leadership to receive fresh ideas from their teams.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###