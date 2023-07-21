Denim Jeans Market Worth Is Poised To Reach US$ 152 Billion By 2032

The global denim jeans market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 102.69 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 152 Billion by registering a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Denim Jeans market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Denim Jeans market.

Key findings of the Denim Jeans market study:

  •          Regional breakdown of the Denim Jeans market based on predefined taxonomy.
  •          Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Denim Jeans vendors in detail.
  •          Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Denim Jeans market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.
  •          Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.
  •          Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Denim Jeans market.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • VF Corp
  • Industria de Diseño Textil SA
  • True Religion Apparel, Inc.
  • PVH Corp
  • Brooks Brothers Group, Inc.
  • Levi Strauss & Co.
  • LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
  • AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc.
  • American Apparel, Inc.
  • FAST RETAILING CO., LTD
  • Guess, Inc.
  • Gap, Inc.
  • Esprit Holdings Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

  • In May 2020, Albini Group has partnered with HeiQ to get access the antimicrobial technology and developed VIROFORMULA fabrics which protect from viruses and bacteria.
  • In September 2020, US Denim Mills launched the “Safe for US” an antimicrobial denim collection in collaboration with Marina Enterprises in China, ICI in Pakistan, Rudolf in Germany and Arcoma and HeiQ in Switzerland.
  • In October 2020, Levi’s has launched Levi’s SecondHand platform, a buy-back and resale platform to sell its denim jeans.

Key Segments Profiled in the Denim Jeans Industry Survey

  • By Product :
    • Regular Fit
    • Slim Fit
    • Loose Fit
  • By Price Range :
    • Super Premium
    • Premium
    • Standard
    • Pocket-friendly
  • By End User :
    • Men
    • Woman
    • Children
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Departmental Stores
    • Variety Stores
    • General Chains
    • Specialist Jeans Chains
    • General Clothing Independent Boutiques
    • Specialist Jeans Independent Boutiques
    • Discounters
    • Modern Trade
    • Online Retail
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Western Europe
    • Eastern Europe
    • APEJ
    • Japan
    • Middle East & Africa

Queries addressed in the Denim Jeans market report:

  •          Why are the Denim Jeans market players targeting region for increased product sales?
  •          What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Denim Jeans market?
  •          Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Denim Jeans market?
  •          What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Denim Jeans market?

