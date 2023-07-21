Adhesive Tapes Industry Product Estimates and Regional Trend Analysis Report by 2030

Adhesive Tapes Industry Data Book – Adhesive Tapes Industry Data Book – Adhesive Tapes, Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes, Building & Construction Tapes, Unidirectional Tapes, Automotive Adhesive Tapes and UV Tapes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s adhesive tapes sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Access the Global Adhesive Tapes Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market size was valued at USD 63.37 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Packaging tapes accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 as they are majorly manufactured with plastic as a backing material owing to its easier tearing ability and superior flexibility

The construction segment held a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to robust and durable properties acquired from stronger backing materials

The market demand was boosted owing to the global outbreak of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Consumer shopping trends have switched to online delivery portals for groceries, medicines, and takeaways. This further contributed to the increasing market demand for pressure sensitive adhesive packaging tapes in the global market

The market consists of several global and regional players providing a diversified range of products, thus leading to high competition in the industry. Strategies followed by key players include mergers & acquisitions and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge in the market

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 in terms of revenue owing to increasing urban population and rising construction projects

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

The global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market size was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The interior attachment application segment accounted for revenue valued at USD 988.3 million in 2022 owing to rising demand for tapes in interior applications to improve the aesthetics of vehicles

The emulsion-based adhesive tapes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period as the industry is witnessing rising concerns of VOC emissions and thus expect stringent regulations pertaining to the same in the future

The powertrain application segment is expected to witness a notable revenue CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period on account of the rising penetration of adhesive tapes in electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains

Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue and was valued at USD 959.6 million in 2022, owing to the high per vehicle content of tapes in the European automotive brands

Manufacturers operating in the market are looking forward to understand the emerging sub-segment application of tapes in vehicles to gauge the market potential in the future

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are trying to increase their market share through production capacity expansion and mergers & acquisitions. The established companies in the market often operate an independent distribution network to increase their profits. Market players face severe competition from manufacturers in China since these manufacturers can offer their products at a relatively lower price owing to the lower manufacturing cost in the country. New entrants face the barrier of high initial setup costs, discouraging them from entering the market.

Key players operating in the Adhesive Tapes industry are:

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

LINTEC Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

Berry Global Inc.

DuPont

HB Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lohmanh GmbH & Co. KG

