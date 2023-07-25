Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Is Predicted To Achieve A Valuation Of US$ 25 Billion By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global intelligent electronic devices market is set to garner US$ 25 billion by 2033, advancing at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

In the electric power industry, an intelligent electronic device (IED) is utilized to describe microprocessor-based controllers of power system equipment. If intelligent electronic devices detect current, voltage, or frequency anomalies, they can give control commands, such as triggering a circuit breaker or lower/raise voltage levels to maintain the intended level.

A typical intelligent electronic device has 5-12 protection functions, 5-8 control functions for communication, self-monitoring, controlling independent devices, and other features. Hence, they are appropriately termed intelligent electronic devices. Some modern intelligent electronic devices have been designed to comply with the IEC61850 substation automation standard, which offers interoperability and enhanced communications abilities.

Most countries throughout the world are attempting to boost their power production to keep up with rising urbanization and industrialization. This aspect has substantially led to the increased development of substations to distribute energy to diverse remote areas of a country. A substation is used to scale up voltage or current or vice versa for long-distance electricity transmission. Furthermore, the usage of intelligent electronic devices has increased rapidly in recent years, owing to a wide range of applications in substation automation such as collector converter, distribution, transmission, and switching in a variety of end-use sectors.

One of the main factors pushing global market growth is the rising automation of industrial processes. Moreover, the global market is being propelled by the significant necessity to lessen T&D (transmission and power distribution) losses and the growing incidences of outages and fluctuation in power lines. Furthermore, the substantial growth of substation automation in solar energy systems, combined with the strong requirement for renewable power sources, is bolstering market development. Moreover, governments worldwide are concentrating on installing smart meters in every home, which is raising the demand for intelligent electronic devices as they enable energy automation with minimum capital investments and human participation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global intelligent electronic devices market amounted to US$ 15 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for intelligent electronic devices is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to hit US$ 25 billion by 2033.

Asia Pacific accounted for 36% share of the global market in 2022.

The digital relay segment is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

“Increased demand for intelligent electronic devices in numerous industries, as these devices are employed to detect power faults, control transformers from high voltages, and manage overload, are propelling market expansion. Additionally, increased acceptance of intelligent electronic devices due to their wide variety of applications in substation automation, such as transmission, distribution, and others, is supporting market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Intelligent Electronic Devices Industry Research

By Product Type : Protective Relaying Devices On-Load Tap Changer Controls Circuit Breaker Controllers Capacitor Bank Switches Reclose Controllers Voltage Regulators Digital Relays Others

By Application : Mass Transit Systems Traction Signaling & Control Systems Water Supply & Management Systems Automation Condition Monitoring

By End User : Oil & Gas Food & Beverages Automotive Energy & Power Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is leading the worldwide intelligent electronic devices market. Japan and South Korea are boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific due to the increasing adoption of intelligent electronic devices. Moreover, North America and Europe are projected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of development.

Competitive Landscape

The global IEDs market is extremely fragmented due to the presence of multiple established international vendors. Key market players are actively embracing tactics such as acquisitions, collaborations, technological breakthroughs, investments, and R&D activities to broaden their worldwide presence. Moreover, many start-ups are focusing on new developments to gain market presence.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation developed a model-based development (MBD) simulation method in September 2021 that reduces testing periods for automotive semiconductors by around 90%. The technique allows automotive equipment makers to quickly assess designs utilizing Toshiba’s automotive semiconductors, thereby reducing development timelines.

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) released new 150W and 45W MasterGaN devices for high-efficiency energy conversion in August 2021.

ON Semiconductor revealed its new full silicon carbide MOSFET module solutions for electric vehicle charging in June 2021 with its 1200V SiC MOSFET 2-PACK modules.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SA

Berry Palmer & Lyle Limited

Siemens Corporation

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Cisco Systems, Inc

Honeywell International, Inc

Eaton Corporation PLC

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global intelligent electronic devices market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (protective relaying devices, on-load tap changer controls, circuit breaker controllers, capacitor bank switches, reclose controllers, voltage regulators, digital relays, others), application (mass transit systems, traction signaling & control systems, water supply & management systems, automation, condition monitoring), and end user (oil & gas, food & beverages, automotive, energy & power, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

