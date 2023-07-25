Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Is Estimated To Grow At An Impressive CAGR Of Over 6% by 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is predicted to grow at a spectacular CAGR of over 6% and reach a value of more than US$ 1.4 Bn during the forecast period (2019-2027).

A variety of items, including as compressor rings, seals, bearings, gears, wire coatings, and valve parts, are increasingly using polyaryletherketone (PAEK). Due to its high glass transition temperature property, it is projected that increased use of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) in the aerospace industry will increase demand internationally.

How Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Demand Witnessing Accentuated Growth on Back of High Thermal and Chemical Stability?

As a result of developments in the metallurgical area, numerous polymers have been produced with qualitative properties that are relatively better or comparable. More than 80% of the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) family of materials are composed of the polyetheretherketone (PEEK) family, which also contains the compounds PEKK and PEKEKK.

It’s crucial to note that PEEK are especially well suited for difficult and demanding circumstances. Due to its chemical characteristics, which are considerably superior and facilitate durability, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is being employed increasingly frequently in a number of applications. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is employed in numerous applications that call for high temperatures and a combination of outstanding chemical, thermal, and combustion characteristics.

Key Players

• Victrex PLC

• Solvay S.A.

• Zyex Ltd

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) is a high-performance plastic that is gaining momentum in the manufacturing industry. It is a thermoplastic material that has excellent chemical and mechanical properties, making it a great choice for a wide range of applications. The PAEK market is growing rapidly as manufacturers are now recognizing the superior performance of this material.

PAEK is a great choice for applications that require high temperature and chemical resistance. It is also very strong and durable, making it a great choice for parts that need to withstand wear and tear or extreme temperatures. Additionally, PAEK is lightweight and has a low coefficient of friction, making it ideal for applications that require low wear or that require the ability to easily move or transport parts.

The key business strategies discussed in this market research revolve around-

1) How key market players are maintaining their competitive advantage in the wake of globalization?

2) What changing dynamics in the Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market specify about the future opportunities for manufacturers?

3) How Covid-19 pandemic affected sales and what strategies are expected to recover from its impact?

4) What business tactics are gaining attention and influencing Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry rivalry?

Key Highlights of the Research Report:

– The study examines how the global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market would be influenced by strict pollution control regulations.

– To look at the competition from different angles using Porter’s five forces research.

– To study the product type that is expected to dominate the market is the subject of research.

– To examine the regions those are projected to expand the most rapidly during the forecast era.

– To identify the big Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market players’ new trends, market positions, and strategies.

– To study value chain analysis and overview of the positions of various stakeholders.

Global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments



Type

• PEK (Polyetherketone)

• PEEK (polyetheretherketone)

• PEKK (Poly-Ether-Ketone-Ketone)

• Others (PEEKK, PEKEKK)

End UseIndustry

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Energy

• Manufacturing

• Medical Devices

Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

PAEK is also becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry due to its ability to reduce weight, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce emissions. Automotive manufacturers are now recognizing the benefits of using PAEK, and this is driving the PAEK market to grow.

Additionally, PAEK is becoming increasingly popular in the medical device industry due to its biocompatibility and sterilization resistance. Medical device manufacturers are now recognizing the benefits of using PAEK, as it can be used to create components that are lightweight, durable, and cost-effective.

The PAEK market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as manufacturers recognize the superior performance of this material. It is an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, from automotive to medical devices, and it is becoming increasingly popular due to its superior performance and cost-effectiveness.

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Relevant Questions Answered in the Report Are:

– What are the best investment choices for venturing into the Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market?

– What regulations are implied by the governments for the stakeholders?

– Which are the maturing segments in the Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market that may see considerable growth in the market?

– Which strategies the vendors should adopt for cost-optimization?

– What are the socio-economic and political trends influencing the Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry?

– What are the valuable opportunities in the Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market?

– What are the entry barriers to the new players?

