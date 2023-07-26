The Edge Computing Market to Register a Positive CAGR Of 30% to Reach a Value Of US$ 69 Billion By 2032

The edge computing industry is projected to reach a market size of US$ 5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a positive CAGR of 30% between 2022 and 2032, when it is expected to reach US$ 69 billion.

The worldwide edge computing market had considerable growth between 2017 and 2021, reaching a worth of US$ 2.86 Bn in that year. Edge computing demand is anticipated to increase as a result of the rollout of 5G and rising demand for decentralized data processing capability.

What are the most recent market trends?

One of the top trends is “IoT and Edge Computing for Architects.”

Edge computing use cases include the consumer desire for high-performance smartphone applications like high-definition multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. Edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) offer attractive potential for edge computing architecture in developing nations like China, India, and Indonesia.

In addition, edge computing and IoT for architects are quickly becoming important topics. Edge computing is a technological advancement that is not exclusive to any one business. More industries find edge relevant as it develops, which merely creates new requirements or places existing ones in new situations, drawing in new parties to address these problems. Now

Competitive Landscape:

In January 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of its new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Hpc6a instances. These “purpose-built” EC2 instances leverage 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs to process high-performance computing (HPC) workloads at what Amazon claims.

In November 2021, Kyndryl announced a landmark global strategic partnership that will combine its market-leading capabilities in the service of enterprise customers. The deal with Microsoft is Kyndryl’s first since recently becoming an independent public company and provides incremental multi-billion dollar revenue opportunities for the two companies.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.

Moxa Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Belden Inc.

Regional Analysis:

The growth of edge computing and the IIoT is inspiring American manufacturers. The regional market is anticipated to be driven by the abundance of startups that have emerged to offer platforms for creating edge-enabled solutions.

Due to the widespread trend of digital transformation among businesses and consumers, the US industry has a lot of potential and offers opportunity for participants to experience exponential growth. Furthermore, it is anticipated that users of edge computing will continue to drive demand throughout the projection period once they have benefited from the wide choice of goods.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Component Edge Computing Hardware Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers) Sensors/Routers Others Software Services Edge-Managed Platform

By Application Energy & Utilities Industrial Applications Transportation & Logistics Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings Healthcare Agriculture Retail Datacenters Other Applications



