Bengaluru, the first Indian City to become a partner of World Cities Culture Forum

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — In a historic moment for the city, Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), often hailed as India’s Silicon Valley and recognized as the country’s fastest-growing metropolis, is set to become a city partner of the prestigious World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF). World Cities Culture Forum is an influential global network of creative cities placing culture at the heart of city planning and investment. The announcement marks Bengaluru as the only Indian city to join the ranks of over 40 major global cities spanning six continents in the WCCF. Bengaluru will be proudly represented by Mr. Prashanth Prakash, the eminent visionary behind the UnboxingBLR Foundation.

Bengaluru joins global leaders like London, New York, Lagos, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris in tapping into shared knowledge and best practices on issues ranging from climate change to protecting affordable workspace and developing strategies for cultural tourism and the night-time economy – reflecting the essential role of culture in the future prosperity of cities. This announcement underscores Bengaluru’s burgeoning global influence and its rise as a hub of innovation, creativity, and culture. From preserving its architectural heritage to fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in its vibrant start-up community, culture lies at the very heart of Bengaluru’s identity.

Commenting today Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India & Chairman, UnboxingBLR Foundation said: “I am incredibly thrilled and proud to witness Bengaluru becoming the first Indian city to join the esteemed World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF). Being part of this forum will allow Bengaluru to have a seat at the table when top global cities deliberate on their future and share best practices. Cities today are grappling with a range of critical issues from climate change to affordable housing. Equally, a vibrant cultural life is becoming a very important factor in shaping the quality of life in a city. As a fast-growing young global tech hub, for Bengaluru, joining WCCF is an important step in that direction. It will help Bengaluru evolve into a thriving global cultural metropolis.”

Justine Simons OBE, London’s Deputy Mayor of Culture and the Creative Industries, and Founder and Chair of World Cities Culture Forum, said: “Culture is an essential ingredient in the success of cities, bringing together communities and helping to driving economies. The World Cities Culture Forum is the principal global network of creative cities and civic leaders – all passionate about the transformational power of culture. We look forward to working with the city of Bengaluru to support its growth as a creative capital.”

About World Cities Culture Forum:

The World Cities Culture Forum, founded in 2012 by the Mayor of London, connects over 40 civic leaders from creative cities across six continents, representing a total population of 272 million. Prioritizing culture in urban planning, the Forum fosters cultural exchange, creating equitable, prosperous, and sustainable communities. City leaders collaborate on 21st-century challenges like climate change, affordable workspace, and cultural tourism. Culture is recognized as a golden thread supporting well-being, tourism, and economic growth. Through Global Summits and Leadership Exchange Programs, the Forum promotes practical solutions, advocating for culture’s central role in thriving cities via research and case studies.

City Partners of the World Cities Culture Forum are: Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Austin, Barcelona, Bengaluru, Brasilia, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chengdu, Dubai, Dublin, Edinburgh, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Kyiv, Lagos, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Milan, Montréal, Nanjing, New York, Oslo, Paris, San Francisco, São Paulo, Seoul, Stockholm, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo, Toronto, Vancouver, Vienna, Warsaw, Zurich.

About UnboxingBLR Foundation:

UnboxingBLR, launched in April 2022, is a Bengaluru-focused not-for-profit platform aiming to transform the city into a vibrant, inclusive, and global hub. Founded by Prashanth Prakash, Accel India’s founding partner, and veteran journalist Malini Goyal, the volunteer-driven initiative is driving various projects, including an authoritative book on Bengaluru, a docu-series, India’s first start-up tech museum, and a city festival in December. The book on Bengaluru – an authoritative contemporary biography of Bengaluru co-authored by them – will be published by Penguin in November 2023.

For media inquiries please contact Komal Patro, PRHUB | Mob: 81447 55812 | komal@prhub.com or Lekh Uthaiah, PRHUB | Mob: 89718 09918 | lekh@prhub.com