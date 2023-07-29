Grapefruit Oil Market Is Set To Rise At A CAGR Of 5% Through 203

The global grapefruit oil market is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The market is valued at $400 million in 2023 and is expected to reach 650 million by the end of 2033.Grapefruit oil demand is being driven by rising customer desire for natural cosmetics. Shifting consumer habits and an increase in the usage of natural makeup products are also driving increasing the use of grapefruit oil in cosmetics.

Grapefruit is a citrus fruit native to the subtropics with a bitter, acidic, and sweet flavor. It is known as grapefruit because of its shape, which resembles a grape. Grapefruit flavors range from intensely acidic and sour to sweet and tart.

The global market is expected to expand due to increased demand for grapefruit oil in food and beverage products for use as flavoring agents, colorants, and other additives. The increased demand for grapefruit oil as a helpful food ingredient is driving market expansion.

Increased demand for grapefruit from end-use sectors such as food and beverage industry is expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period. Grapefruit is used in salads, yogurt breads, smoothies, and other foods because it contains a variety of nutrients such as vitamin C and beta-carotene.

Competitive Landscape:

Top grapefruit oil manufacturers are focusing on supply chain management and pricing trends. They are improving product quality and focusing on marketing activities to improve customer awareness of the benefits of grapefruit oil.

Leading corporations are working hard to make their products visible on online distribution channels in order to reach a large consumer base. To lessen the environmental impact, they are focusing on new developments and quality control of unique items in accordance with safety laws.

As an example:

Isagenix International launched an essential oil line to provide its customers a selection of health and wellness products.

Plant Therapy Essential Oils Company built new retail storefronts in three different cities around the United States in 2021: Murray, Idaho, and Arlington, to expand its retail network and provide clients with new options.

Key Players:

Young Living

Citromax Flavors Inc.

Symrise AG

Mountain Rose Herbs

Ambre Blends

Ancient Healing Oils

Aubrey Organics, Inc.

BrownBoi

Mystic Moments

Regional Analysis:

Growing consumer demand for home care goods, increased local supply of grapefruit oil, and consumer acceptance of aromatherapy all contribute to market expansion in the United States. Grapefruit oil is expected to be in high demand in the country as flavoring manufacturers shift from using synthetic to natural ingredients to meet customers’ rising preference for clean-label products.

Due to increased export activity and high demand for beauty oils, Germany’s market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global market. The market is booming as a result of rising consumer interest in natural cosmetics.

The Japanese market is predicted to grow due to factors such as increased disposable income and high demand for grapefruit oil across a variety of end-use applications. The growing demand for natural components in food and beverages, as well as an increase in spa and rejuvenation centers, are driving market growth in Japan.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Source : Natural Organic

By Form : Absolute Concentrates Blends

By Application : Therapeutics Aromatherapy Food & Beverages Cosmetics Toiletries Fragrances Cleaning & Home Others

By Distribution Channel : Modern Trade Franchise Outlets Specialty Stores Online



