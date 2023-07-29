Lemon Oil Market Is Projected To Account For A US$ 1.56 Billion By 2033

The Lemon Oil Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Lemon Oil demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Lemon Oil market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Lemon Oil market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global lemon oil market stands at a valuation of US$ 979.4 million and is projected to evolve at 4.8% CAGR over the next ten years. Sales of lemon oil are anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 1.56 billion by the end of 2033.

Key Companies Profiled

Aromaaz International

Citromax Flavors

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils.

Askuvital

Biolandes

American Vegetable Oils

Royal Aroma

Grief Inc.

Fischer S/A

AOS Products Private Limited

Med International S.A.

Paras Perfumers

DoTERRA International

Citrus and Allied Essences

Competitive Landscape

Lemon oil suppliers can focus on providing lemon essential oil to different industries as the incorporation of natural essential oil in various products increases owing to changing consumer preferences and growing awareness regarding the benefits of lemon oil use.

In December 2021, Gaia Herbs, a leading herbal product manufacturer in the U.S. announced the launch of its new range of herbal gummies that are USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. The Relax Herbal Gummies consist of a blend of lemon balm, holy basil, and Passionflower.

Prime lemon oil manufacturers are also focusing on launching new products to increase their sales potential and drive revenue generation across the world.

In February 2022, Down Under Enterprises Pty. Ltd., a company producing and exporting native Australian essential oils announced the launch of its new product. Organic Lemon Myrtle Oil was launched and is known to be the highest natural source of citral in the world as per the company.

Key Segments of Lemon Oil Industry Research

By Form : Absolute Concentrates Blends

By Source : Organic Natural

By Application : Food & Beverages Aromatherapy Therapeutics Cosmetics Toiletries Fragrances Cleaning & Home Others

By Distribution Channel : Modern Trade Franchise Outlets Specialty Stores Online

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



