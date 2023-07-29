Cricket Gloves Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 80 Million By 2032

The global cricket gloves market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 60.4 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.8 % to reach US$ 80 Million by the end of 2032.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Cricket Gloves market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Cricket Gloves market.

Key Companies Profiled:

Adidas AG

NIKE, Inc.

PUMA

Reebok International

MRF

ASICS Corporation

Gray-Nicolls Limited

Kookaburra Sport Pty

Cosco (India) Limited

Key findings of the Cricket Gloves market study:

Regional breakdown of the Cricket Gloves market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Cricket Gloves vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Cricket Gloves market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Cricket Gloves market.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on adopting various marketing strategies like reduced price points on manufactured products, partnerships with retailers, launch of endorsement programs, use of new technologies to manufacture cutting edge products etc. in order to meet the scope of competition in the sports equipment industry.

In Dec 2021, Reebok International announced a collaboration with Aditya Birla Group to expand their distribution of products in India and Southeast Asia.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of cricket gloves positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Cricket Gloves Industry Research

By Product Type: Sausage Finger Cricket Gloves Multi-piece Cricket Gloves Hybrid Cricket Gloves

By Hand Length: Less than 165 mm 165 mm – 175 mm 175 mm – 190 mm 190 mm – 200 mm 200 mm – 210 mm Greater than 210 mm

By Buyer Type: Individual Institutional Promotional

By Sales Channel: Independent Sports Outlet Franchised Sports Outlet Modern Trade Channels Direct to Customer Brand Outlet Direct to Customer Online Channel Direct to Customer Institutional Channel Third Party Online Channel

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Queries addressed in the Cricket Gloves market report:

Why are the Cricket Gloves market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Cricket Gloves market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Cricket Gloves market?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Cricket Gloves market?

