Amniocentesis Needle Market Is Estimated To Stretch To A Revenue Of US$ 184.8 Million By 2027

The global amniocentesis needle market is currently valued at US$ 161 million and is estimated to stretch to a revenue of US$ 184.8 million by the end of 2027. Sales of amniocentesis needles are slated to increase at a sluggish 2.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The United States amniocentesis needle market currently accounts for an impressive value of US$ 47 million owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and the high prevalence of genetic disorders in newborns.

Market Players: –

Smiths Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biopsybell Srl

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Laboratoire Ccd

Rocket Medical PLC

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic PLC

RI.MOS. Srl

Cook Medical LLC

CooperSurgical Inc.

Tsunami Medical

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

The global amniocentesis needle market is packed with competition on a local level and this is expected to impact the sales of key companies in the amniocentesis needle marketplace. Major and minor market players are expected to focus on product innovation to advance their sales potential and opt for organic as well as inorganic growth strategies.

This revised amniocentesis needle industry survey by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, gives a detailed assessment of opportunities in the amniocentesis needle market for new and established players and has profiled market players such as Laboratoire Ccd, Rocket Medical PLC, and Medline Industries Inc.

Segments of Amniocentesis Needle Industry Research

By Type : 100–150 mm Larger than 150 mm Smaller than 100 mm

By Procedure : Amniocentesis Amnioreduction Fetal Blood Transfusions Amnioinfusion Cordocentesis

By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

