Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Window Seal Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the automotive window seal market is projected to reach an estimated $32.9 billion by 2028 from $24.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing vehicle production along with growing demand for lightweight window sealing materials among automotive OEMs across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive window seal market by component type (roof ditch moldings, seals, and glass run channels), exterior seal (trunk seals, hood seals, and front windshield seals), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), and electric vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Glass run channels market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on component type, the automotive window seal market is segmented into oof ditch moldings, seals, and glass run channels. Lucintel forecasts that the glass run channels market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing demand from OEMs and aftermarket users and rising research and development activities for alternative materials so as to meet the requirements of the automotive cockpit industry.

“Within the automotive window seal market, the electric vehicle segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on vehicle type the electric vehicle segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing segment due to increasing governments’ initiatives that encourages the use of near-zero-emission vehicles so as to curb the rising environmental pollution.

“Asia pacific will dominate the automotive window seal market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing automotive production and increasing demand for alternate fuel vehicles and electric vehicles in the region.

Major players of automotive window seal market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Lauren Plastics LLC, Magna International, Copper Standard Automotive, Hutchinson Sealing Systems, Toyoda Gosei Co., and Rehau Incorporated are among the major automotive window seal providers.

