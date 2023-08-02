Long Steel Products Industry Raw Material Outlook, Vendor Landscape and Technology Overview

Long Steel Products Industry Data Book – Steel Rebar, Carbon Steel Pipe Fittings, Steel Pipes & Tubes and Steel Wire Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s Long steel products industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Access the Global Long Steel Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Steel Rebar Market Report Highlights

The global Steel Rebar Market size was valued at USD 270.18 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on application, construction accounted for a revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue across the forecast period on account of rising construction activities across various economies

The Asia Pacific held a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. Growing construction spending on public infrastructure, coupled with commercial sectors, is propelling the product demand

Rising carbon footprints from the steel industry are compelling established players to switch to less energy-consuming methods. For instance, in April 2022, Nippon Steel Corporation acquired two Thailand-based EAF steelmakers for a sum of around USD 477 million. This acquisition is a step by Nippon Steel Corporation to cut its reliance on blast furnaces and reduce harmful emissions

Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) rebars are likely to substitute steel rebars owing to their high strength, lightweight, thermal resistance, and high corrosion resistance. The corrosive nature of the steel rebars impacts the lifespan of reinforced concrete structures

Carbon Steel Pipe Fittings Market Report Highlights

The global Carbon Steel Pipe Fittings Market size was valued at USD 6.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

In terms of revenue, the oil & gas segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Investments in exploration activities are projected to boost the market growth

Industrial held as the second largest segment and accounted for a volume share of over 38.0% in 2021. The carbon steel fittings demand in heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, and other applications is projected to benefit the market growth in the long run.

The construction & infrastructure segment is projected to witness lucrative growth over the coming years mainly due to steel pipes & fittings demand in water transportation & storage, sanitation, and filtration infrastructure

The Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2021, in terms of both volume and revenue. The growth of the region is led by the rising focus of Chinese and Indian companies to expand their footprint in petrochemicals and oil & gas industries

In terms of volume, North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2021. The growth of the region is attributable to the rising focus on investments associated with nuclear and hydro energy projects.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Long Steel Products Industry Data Book – Steel Rebar, Carbon Steel Pipe Fittings, Steel Pipes & Tubes and Steel Wire Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Steel Wire Market Report Highlights

The global Steel Wire Market size was valued at USD 102.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on application, energy is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to growing investments in the power & energy industry in the production and distribution of clean and sustainable electricity

Growing emphasis on vehicle production is expected to benefit product demand in the automotive segment, which held a revenue share of over 24.0% in 2021

Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030. Germany, Poland, and Czechia are among the leading importers of steel wires in the region

Stainless steel is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 5.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Its low share in the market is owing to its high cost compared to other materials

Go through the table of content of Long Steel Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The outlook for the long steel product markets has weakened quickly in the last quarter of 2022. Factors responsible for weaker prospectus include higher energy prices, the global economic slowdown, rising inflation and the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and sharp decline in the real estate sector, and rising COVID infections. Global crude steel production has declined significantly in 2022 as the demand has contracted at the global level.

Key players operating in the Long Steel Products industry are:

ArcelorMittal

AWAJI MATERIA CO., LTD.

Baosteel

Bassi Luigi & C.S.p.A

Bekaert

Delcorte

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter