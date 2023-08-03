AppMaster Introduces the New Feature for Android Web and Mobile Apps, Delivering Unparalleled Performance and User Experience

Santa Clara, California, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — AppMaster, the leading no-code platform for web and mobile application development, announced the launch of the new Protocol for Android apps. The release brings an exceptional boost in app speed, ensuring users enjoy an exceptional experience right from the moment they launch their applications. With this significant advancement, AppMaster reaffirms its commitment to delivering technology that empowers businesses to create high-performance applications that impress and delight their users.

The improvement enables business processes to run at least 2 times faster than before. This means a smoother and more efficient experience for developers, allowing them to navigate through various app features seamlessly, without any lags or delays. This update is set to significantly elevate user satisfaction and overall business productivity, making a valuable contribution to users’ success.

Moreover, the new feature helps to reduce loading times and speed up the rendering process. As a result, Android applications now exhibit enhanced responsiveness and efficiency, effectively catering to the expectations of modern mobile users. Embracing this update will undoubtedly elevate the overall user experience and keep users’ business applications at the forefront of the competitive mobile market.

AppMaster’s unwavering commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology is evident with the introduction of this new feature. The no-code platform maintains its dedication to innovation, empowering businesses of all sizes to create exceptional mobile applications without the need for complex coding.

About AppMaster:

AppMaster is a powerful no-code platform designed to revolutionize the process of building web, mobile, and backend applications. With its unique visual design approach, it allows users to create data models, define business logic, and develop user interfaces through intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces. Unlike other tools, AppMaster generates real applications, providing customers with executable binary files or even source code for hosting on-premises. By regenerating applications from scratch with every change, AppMaster eliminates technical debt and ensures scalability and performance for enterprise-level use-cases.

AppMaster has been recognized as a High Performer by G2 in various categories, including No-code Development Platforms, Rapid Application Development (RAD), API Management, Drag & Drop App Builders, API Design, and Application Development Platforms. G2 has also named AppMaster as a Momentum Leader in No-Code Development Platforms for Spring 2023 and Winter 2023.