Continental Automotive honors outstanding suppliers for 2022

Hanover, Germany, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Continental Automotive honored the performance of its best suppliers for 2022 with the prestigious “Supplier of the Year” awards. The ceremony on August 2 was the first onsite event after three years of pandemic-related virtual presentations. 55 international participants attended an evening in the historic Herzogssaal in Regensburg.

Speaking at the event, Nikolai Setzer, Chief Executive Officer of Continental, acknowledged the performance of the business partners. “We always had a strong relationship with our suppliers and became even closer in the past, very dynamic as well as challenging years. Cultivating a synergistic relationship with our strategic supply base is a crucial key to success for us – after all, “for one another” is a core corporate value at Continental.”

In 2022, a total of 145.5 billion components were delivered across 78 Continental locations worldwide.

“With the “Supplier of the Year” award we emphasize, that we are eager to continue our strong collaboration and shape the technological transformation in the Automotive market earlier together”, said Peter Popp, Head of Automotive Purchasing at Continental during the ceremony.

The ten distinguished series suppliers include:

Special Quality Award:

Renesas

Electronics:

ROHM Co., Ltd. (Power Supply & Multimedia)

Electromechanics:

o Panasonic Industrial Device Motor BU (Motor Systems)

o Elec & Eltek (Standard Printed Circuit Boards)

Mechanics:

o Mansfield Group (Deep Drawn and Spring Parts)

o Shinko Nameplate Co., Ltd. (Decorative Plastics)

Business Area specific solutions:

o Corning Automotive Glass Solutions LLC (LC Displays)

o Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co. Ltd. (Optical Devices)

Production Equipment:

Fuji Corporation (Automated Insertion Machines)

Software Engineering Services:

GlobalLogic (Software Engineering Services)

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets