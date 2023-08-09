Metal Cans Sector Demand is driven by Growing Consumption of Ready to Drink Beverages

Metal Cans Industry Data Book Covers Aluminum Cans, Beverage Cans, Food Cans, and 2- Piece Cans Market

The global Metal Cans Industry generated over USD 61.7 billion in 2021 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s Metal Cans industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Beverage Cans Market Growth & Trends

The global beverage cans market size is expected to surpass USD 59.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for highly portable and superior beverage packaging for protection from the external environment is primarily contributing to market growth. The rising demand for aluminum cans on account of superior properties such as lightweight and growing aluminum recycling is further driving the market.

The continuous technological advancements in the market which include machinery automation, printing technology, and raw material advancements are further contributing to the market growth. For instance, Ball Corporation introduced the Dynamark variable printing technology that allows for customized printing of beverage cans with a single pallet. The technology offers numerous options for high-quality printing, keeping the time required to change the designs to a minimum.

The aluminum can segment is leading the global market with major revenue and volume share. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on research and development activities associated with aluminum cans to cater to the increasing demand for sustainability in the global market. For instance, The Coors Brewing Company uses ultraviolet (UV) light curing technology for its aluminum beverage cans. The company uses coating materials that cure when exposed to UV light and offers a low-cost alternative to the expensive heat treatments used in conventional convective heat ovens for curing the inks. In addition, the UV cured method creates lower emissions and a smaller waste stream owing to the lesser solvent usage compared to its alternatives.

The increasing demand for various fruit juices and sports drinks in can packaging is expected to benefit the market growth. Additionally, the growing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages that primarily uses cans as packaging is further boosting the market growth. Manufacturers operating in the fruit and vegetable juices market such as Nestle, Welch Foods Inc, and De Monte are increasingly focusing on offering attractive packaged juices to customers in order to attract them and are also moving toward sustainability.

Companies operating in the beverage industry establish direct contracts with beverage cans manufacturers to cater to their specific demands while mitigating the risk of price fluctuations. Direct supply agreements are observed between large-sized beverage companies and beverage cans manufacturers, wherein a high level of product customization is undertaken. These supply agreements guarantee uniform packaging demand, which eases the production and distribution planning for beverage companies.

2- Piece Cans Market Growth and Trends

2-piece cans include and 2- Piece Draw Redraw (DRD), 2- Piece Drawn and Ironed (DWI) types. The laminated flat tinplate undergoes stamping of the circular disc, thus forming a shallow cup by drawing through a circular die, and then the cup is re-drawn on a second or third die to produce a can body of desired shape and size. The cans are manufactured using the aforementioned process termed DRD cans. Furthermore, DWI cans are made from a metal coil sheet, which is drawn into a cup shape and then wall-ironed into a can shape with several stages of wall ironing.

The 2- piece drawn and ironed (DWI) cans are leading the market with a maximum revenue share as of 2022 and the segment is also projected to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of the segment is also anticipated to be the fastest with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. Companies including Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad provide 2-Piece DWI Steel Cans for the protective packaging of processed food, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Thus, the use of these cans in a variety of applications is supporting the dominance and growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Metal Cans industry are –

Amcor Ltd

Ardagh Packaging Group Plc.

Bail Corporation

BWAY Corporation

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Kian Joo Group

Rexam Plc.

