Daniel’s Home Center announces the new addition of the GE Profile™ Ultrafast Washer + Dryer Combo to their lineup

Anaheim, CA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Daniel’s Home Center, a storied and trusted provider that has provided Southern California with quality furniture for over three decades, is adding a new product to their broad lineup of affordable and innovative appliances.

Since 1991, Daniel’s Home Center has focused their efforts on providing customers with high-quality, but affordable furniture and appliances. In an effort to increase its lineup of many different useful appliances available to customers, the GE Profile™ Ultrafast Washer + Dryer Combo is now available at Daniel’s Home Center, both online and in stores. This revolutionary washing machine saves time and provides energy savings by providing customers with an easy way to wash and dry their laundry in the same appliance. At the same time, the GE Profile™ Ultrafast Washer saves gives customers greater energy savings with more efficient drying and less electricity use. The “one and done laundry experience” also allows customers that use the washing machine to save on space thanks to the slim design. In short, the machine provides both space savings and important energy savings in one small and futureproof package.

The machine can also be connected to your home WiFi, making it a true modern smart appliance. It’s as simple as downloading the free SmartHQ app, installing it on your phone and connecting it to your WiFi network. Thanks to the SmartHQ app, you are always informed about your cycle status, automatic detergent selection and can even download new, specialty cycles for use in further washes. Those features also contribute to greater energy savings, giving customers the opportunity to save more money over time.

The machine is easy to install and even easier to use, giving it the perfect blend of reliable simplicity and modern functionality. The many different options Thanks to its small frame and the two-in-one design, it fits into any laundry room. No load transfer is necessary. Daniel’s Home Center is proud to add the GE Profile™ Ultrafast Washer + Dryer Combo to their lineup. The machine is now available at Daniel’s Home Center , both online and in-store.

About the company: