MD Kauffmann Photography Offers Picture-Perfect Wedding Day Memories

Lebanon, IL, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — One of the biggest decisions any St Louis couple intent on having a memorable wedding day is selecting an experienced photographer. In MDKauffmann Photography, they will hire one of the area’s best who can offer a classic and timeless style.

With nearly 25 years of experience as a photographer, Matthew has honed an efficient and reliable process that allows couples to view their images within 48 hours of their ‘Big Day’.

That is backed up by attention to detail. Matthew devotes a great deal of time to working with clients ahead of time to ensure their wedding day can be relaxed and fun.

“You only get one shot at capturing your memories that will last a lifetime,” said Matthew, founder and artist of MD Kauffmann Photography, “so you need to be sure and confident that you choose the right person to capture that magic.

“I have been creating treasured heirlooms that become personalized love notes to future generations for many couples.”

As a Certified Professional Photographer serving clients in the Metro St. Louis area and worldwide, Matthew is also widely respected for his fine art portraits and has been published in magazines globally.

From the most straightforward headshot to boudoir portraits to the most extravagant wedding, people commission him because he makes the experience fun. “I know how important it is to have images that truly reflect your unique style and personality, which is why we work closely with each client to ensure that every photograph is just right,” he said.

He not only brings vast knowledge to every job, but the unfortunate experience of being on the wrong end of a photographer’s job that didn’t end well. “I had some portraits of myself done for a special occasion, and when I saw the results, I almost cried,” he reflected, but they proved the inspiration to learn his craft and become one of the most sought-after photographers.

He said: “I vowed that no one else would ever be subjected to that, so long as I could help it, and I poured myself into learning everything I could about the art and science of photography. Today, my work is characterized by a nod to the classic and timeless, with precise control of lighting and attention to detail.

“I exist as a photographer to give you a feeling of confidence and one who cares so much about you and your legacy as to spend half of his life perfecting his craft so that you and your event will be remembered with pride.”

His approach and results have been widely praised by clients in five-star testimonials. “I enjoyed how enjoyable Matthew made my wedding day,” said Emily. “Even when we were behind schedule, he never rushed me to get to the next thing.

“He was so flexible and made me a lot less stressed. He listened to exactly what I wanted and made sure to try and do what they could to get everything I wanted done. A lot of my guests complimented on how easy he was to talk to and didn’t ignore anyone or tell anyone they were in his way.”

Another client, Sarah, added: “Matthew was amazing and professional! Guests were raving about how awesome he was.”

To book an appointment with Matthew or to scope out his services:

Phone: 618 537 5318

Email: matt@mdkauffmann.com

Website: https://www.mdkauffmann.com