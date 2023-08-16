Bright Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry Introduces State-of-the-Art Oral Cancer Screening in Fort Walton Beach

Fort Walton Beach, FL, USA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Bright Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry is proud to announce the launch of their advanced oral cancer screening program, furthering their commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge dental care to the Fort Walton Beach community.

Oral cancer remains a significant health concern, and early detection is crucial for effective treatment and improved outcomes. With this in mind, Bright Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry has integrated the latest technology and expertise to offer patients a thorough and non-invasive oral cancer screening.

The oral cancer screening process at Bright Smiles involves a comprehensive examination of the mouth, including the lips, gums, tongue, and the lining of the cheeks. The use of state-of-the-art equipment enhances the precision of these examinations, allowing the dental professionals to detect abnormalities that might not be visible to the naked eye.

The introduction of oral cancer screening underscores Bright Smiles’ dedication to holistic patient well-being. By incorporating this service into their practice, they are taking proactive steps to address oral health concerns that extend beyond traditional dental treatments.

Bright Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry welcomes both new and existing patients to take advantage of this groundbreaking service. To schedule an appointment or to learn more about their comprehensive range of dental care offerings, please visit their website or call (850) 518-3278.

Bright Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry is a leading dental practice located in Fort Walton Beach, the practice is committed to delivering personalized and state-of-the-art dental care to patients of all ages. From preventive services to cosmetic and restorative procedures, Bright Smiles aims to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients to achieve their optimal oral health.