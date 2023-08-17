Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Revenue is driven by the Growing Adoption of R&D Activities

Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book – Healthcare Additive Manufacturing, 3D Bioprinting and 3D Printed Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The laser sintering technology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 30.4% in 2022. This technology produces high-quality complex geometries in less time, which, in turn, is fueling segment growth

Based on application, the dental segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.1% in 2022, owing to technological advancements and a rise in demand for dental 3D-printed products

By material, polymers accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.7% in 2022, as polymers reduce the manufacturing process costs, are flexible, and have a longer life span

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the unmet needs of a large population and the promising economic developments in the region

Various market players are focusing on new product launches, technological innovations, collaborations, and regional expansions as major strategic initiatives

3D Bioprinting Market Report Highlights

The global 3D Bioprinting Market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.48% from 2023 to 2030.

The medical segment accounted for the largest share of 37.6% in 2022 due to the increasing investment made in R&D

The magnetic levitation segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period due to technological development, and increasing adoption of magnetic levitation techniques by various innovators

North America dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 30.9%. Growing government expenditure on the healthcare industry is one of the major factors driving the market in this region

3D Printed Drugs Market Report Highlights

The global 3D Printed Drugs Market size was valued at USD 86.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.78% from 2023 to 2030.

By technology, the zip dose segment held the largest share of the 3D market. This is attributed to the increase in the requirement for rapid soluble drugs that disperse quickly in the mouth, which in turn is likely to increase the adoption and anticipate market growth.

The inkjet printer segment is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period. Due to the 3D medications can be personalized to each patient’s needs, assisting them far more than batch-produced medicines, their demand is expected to skyrocket in the coming years.

By application, the neurology segment held a larger share of the global market. This is attributed to an increase in the proportion of older people, which is at an increased risk of developing neurological disorders and hence, propelling the market growth.

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment held a larger share in 2021, owing to the growing demand for personalized medicines and the cost-effective use of bio-drugs employing this technology.

North America dominated the global market in 2021 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research framework, the presence of high R&D investment, and the development of 3D printed drugs in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of key players.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated and competitive, with the key companies holding the majority of the shares. The companies have a vast range of products in several categories, which are designed keeping in mind the diverse demands of the patients, with variations in each category and demand for customized products. With the launch of new products and geographic expansion, these companies have established a significant presence in the market. These companies are constantly innovating to launch advanced and customized products through their state-of-the-art facilities. For instance, in January 2023, Axial3D opened a medical 3D printing facility in Northern Ireland to advance the application of 3D printing for medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and medical research organizations.

