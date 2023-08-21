Praxis Cementing Its Position as the Finest PGDM College in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — With a steadfast focus on holistic education, industry relevance, and nurturing leadership skills, Praxis continues to shine as a beacon of quality education in the city.

Over the years, Praxis has demonstrated unwavering dedication to providing students with a transformative learning experience. The institute’s rigorous curriculum, delivered by a team of accomplished faculty members, ensures that students are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the competitive business landscape.

One of the defining aspects of Praxis’s success is its strong emphasis on industry engagement. The institute maintains robust ties with leading companies, enabling students to benefit from practical insights and real-world exposure. Through regular guest lectures, workshops, internships, and networking events, Praxis students are groomed to become industry-ready professionals from day one.

Praxis’s success story is also bolstered by its state-of-the-art campus and modern infrastructure. The institute offers an atmosphere conducive to learning and innovation, creating an inspiring environment for students to grow intellectually and personally.

As Praxis cements its position as the finest PGDM college in Kolkata, it remains dedicated to driving educational excellence and producing graduates who are equipped to tackle the challenges of the dynamic corporate world. With a relentless pursuit of innovation, industry collaboration, and holistic development, Praxis Business School continues to shape the future leaders of tomorrow.

About Praxis:

Praxis is a leading management institute in Kolkata, known for its rigorous academic programs, industry relevance, and commitment to producing well-rounded business leaders. With a focus on holistic education and experiential learning, Praxis empowers students with the skills, knowledge, and ethics needed to excel in the global business landscape.

Website: https://praxis.ac.in/

Contact Details

Praxis Business School

Kolkata Campus

Address: BakrahatRoad, Rasapunja,

24 Parganas South, Kolkata,

West Bengal 700104.

Phone: +91-7676-160-161 / +91-33-24980553 / +91-33-24980554

Email: admissions@praxis.ac.in

Website: www.praxis.ac.in