MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO Showcases Smart Healthcare, Elderly Care, and Pharmacy Solutions, Empowering Industry Advancement

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — Industry professionals and enthusiasts are gearing up for the 6th MEDICAL/ELDERLY CARE/PHARMACY WEEK TOKYO, also known as MEDICAL JAPAN 2023 TOKYO, happening from October 11 to 13 at Manuhiri Messe, Japan, where an immersive showcase awaits attendees.

Within the medical, elderly care, pharmacy and healthcare sectors, this business-to-business exhibition offers an array of products and breakthrough technologies. Attendees can look forward not only to exploring these innovations but also to building networks and staying abreast of the latest trends shaping the landscape.

The event gathers various manufacturers and traders dealing in medical devices and IT, hospital supplies and facilities, nursing care products, pharmacy IT systems, and functional foods and supplements. All of these are categorized into six specialized shows: Hospital Expo, Clinics Expo, Pharmacy Solutions Expo, Elderly Care & Nursing Expo, Infection Prevention Expo, and the newly launched Japan Wellness & Health Expo. Professionals from the medical field will be able to find products and solutions that can help them provide patients with the best care possible.

In relation, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO welcomes a diverse array of professionals, including hospital directors, doctors, nurses, pharmacy managers, clinical engineers, administrators, and distributors. This serves as a vital connection point, linking medical experts with equipment and facility innovators. With numerous exhibitors showcasing a wide range of offerings, attendees can efficiently source their needs and establish valuable supplier relationships.

Furthermore, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO also serves as a platform for acquiring in-depth insights into trends and breakthroughs within the sector. Positioned to enrich visitors with cutting-edge awareness as industry leader, Medical Japan curated distinguished speakers to provide special lectures during the three-day event.

In January this year, MEDICAL JAPAN in Osaka gained great traction from thousands of visitors. Hundreds of exhibitors were able to feature a great selection of their products, including medical remote cameras, robots for pharmacy operations, portable ultrasound systems, and rehabilitation products among others. Apps that offer real-time health data, business chat tools, online medical treatment systems, and other smart solutions were likewise introduced.

This October, its Tokyo edition will present global premium products, aligning with Japan’s high standards to meet market demands. Covering medical and nursing industries, the exhibition is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors and 650 exhibitors and will host 40 sessions encompassing topics that will address relevant issues and challenges, reflecting its commitment to shaping the medical industry and developing strategies for enhanced patient care.

MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO is organized by RX Japan, country’s largest trade show organizer that manages an impressive portfolio of 96 exhibitions across 38 diverse fields annually, notably excelling in fashion, electronics, information technology, and various industries. With its expertise, the company remains a steadfast catalyst for exhibitors’ sales growth.

Interested visitors are encouraged to register at MEDICAL JAPAN’s official website, at https://www.medical-jpn.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.