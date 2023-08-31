Make Your Neighbors Go ‘Green’ With Envy With Custom Landscaping’s Solutions

Monroe, NJ, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Keeping your lawns in tip-top condition has never been more important as climate change and weather conditions wreak regular havoc on gardens. However, Custom Landscaping and Lawncare offer the best maintenance solutions to keep those lawns looking healthy and weed-free.

Among the comprehensive services Custom Landscaping offers clients in and around New Jersey are aeration and lawn seeding. These often provide one of the best options to improve your lawn.

Aerating will break through compacted thatch, allowing nutrients like water and air to reach the grass roots. This will enhance growing and give you a healthy lawn.

As lawns age or sustain heavy use from play, sports activities, pets, vehicle traffic or parking, soil compaction can result. Soil compacting forces are most severe in poorly drained or wet sites. Compaction significantly reduces the pore space within the soil that would normally hold air. Roots require oxygen to grow and absorb nutrients and water.

Compaction also reduces total pore space and the amount of air within the soil. It has a negative impact on nutrient uptake and water infiltration, in addition to being a physical barrier to root growth. This results in poor top growth and lawn deterioration.

The experts at Custom Landscaping offer core aeration initiatives that not only increase the activity of soil microorganisms that decompose thatch but can improve water, nutrients and oxygen movement into the soil.

Aeration also helps to improve rooting, enhances infiltration of rainfall or irrigation and helps prevent fertilizer and pesticide run-off from overly compacted areas.

Custom Landscaping can be contacted for a free quote for all aeration and seeing services and ensure that lawns always look the best. That goes along with their other services, which include cleanups, snow removal, irrigation, pruning, trimming, mulching and other maintenance services.

The dedicated team, which has several years of experience, provides services to Old Bridge, Manalapan, Middletown, Jackson, Monroe, Freehold, Sayreville, Parlin, South River, South Amboy, New Jersey Shore Towns, Brick, East Brunswick, and surrounding areas.

Custom Landscaping has many satisfied clients who have left positive testimonials. Frank Allen commented: “Our lawn was in rough shape at the beginning of the season. Healthy Lawn did a soil analysis and started a program to improve the ph of the soil. With the subsequent core aeration, seeding, fertilization, and weed control our lawn has shown great improvement.”

Rich Keller added: “Always reliable and efficient, their service was top-notch all season long. What I liked was how unobtrusive they were – half the time I didn’t even know they were here until they were finished. I’d recommend them to anyone.”

For more information about their services:

Phone: 732-238-8330

Website: https://customlandscapingandlawncare.com