Lucintel Forecasts Global Automotive Hypervisor Market to Reach $1.3 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive hypervisor market looks promising with opportunities in the economy vehicle, mid-priced vehicle, and luxury vehicle markets. The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing complexity of electrical/electronic architecture in modern vehicles and growing adoption of connected cars and advanced automotive technologies across the globe.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive hypervisor to 2030 by type (type 1 and type 2), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), end-use (economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles, and luxury vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, type 1 and type 2 are the major segments of automotive hypervisor market by type. Lucintel forecast that type 1 will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it ensures high security and reduces the danger of security flaw-based assaults.

Within this market, luxury vehicles will remain the largest segment as these vehicles are equipped with improved safety, comfort, and convenience features.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing sales of vehicles and existense of major electronic components manufacturers in the region.

BlackBerry, Green Hills, IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Sasken, Siemens AG, Visteon, and Wind River are the major suppliers in the automotive hypervisor market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. Marine Audio Market:

2. Marine Port and Service Market:

3. Inflatable Boat Market:

4. Recreational Boating Market:

5. Ship-to-Shore Smart Port Crane Market: