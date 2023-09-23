Achieve a Perfectly Aligned Smile with Designer Dentistry & Smiles: Save $500 on Invisalign + Complimentary Consultation on October 17th!

Sioux Falls, SD, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Designer Dentistry & Smiles Sioux Falls is thrilled to announce an exclusive one-day offer aimed at helping residents of Sioux Falls, SD achieve perfectly aligned teeth with Invisalign. On October 17th, they are extending a generous $500 discount on Invisalign treatment, along with a complimentary consultation.

Invisalign has transformed the field of orthodontics with its virtually invisible aligners, offering a comfortable and discreet alternative to traditional braces. This limited-time promotion by Designer Dentistry & Smiles aims to make this innovative solution even more accessible to patients pursuing their dream smiles.

At Designer Dentistry & Smiles, Dr. Nichole Cauwels, a cosmetic dentist, and Dr. Kendra Zuercher, an expert in impacted teeth, congenitally missing teeth, and orthodontics, lead a skilled team of dental professionals. Their unwavering commitment to providing top-tier oral healthcare ensures that each patient receives personalized treatment tailored to their unique needs.

This special offer extends beyond just achieving a straighter smile. It presents an opportunity to improve oral hygiene, maintain a discreet appearance during treatment, make better dietary choices, and experience comfort while safeguarding teeth from grinding.

The practice places a high priority on patient safety and has implemented rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols for all appointments. Additionally, they offer the convenience of online appointment scheduling and a user-friendly dental registration and medical history form.

Dr. Cauwels, expressing her enthusiasm for this exclusive offer, stated, “We firmly believe that everyone deserves a beautiful smile, and through this exceptional Invisalign promotion, we are simplifying the journey for our Sioux Falls patients to attain that goal.”

Don’t let this unique opportunity to transform your smile pass you by. Mark your calendars for October 17th and secure your free consultation to take advantage of the substantial $500 discount on Invisalign treatment.

For more information about Invisalign treatment at Designer Dentistry & Smiles Sioux Falls or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://ilovemydds.com/ or call 605.741.8107.

About Designer Dentistry & Smiles Sioux Falls: Designer Dentistry & Smiles Sioux Falls is a comprehensive dental practice led by Dr. Nichole Cauwels and Dr. Kendra Zuercher. Serving the Sioux Falls, SD community, they offer a wide range of dental services, including Invisalign treatment, while prioritizing exceptional patient care and delivering beautifully aligned smiles.

