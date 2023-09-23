Dormer Pramet adds a new option to their high-end threading options

Chesterfield, UK, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

This high performance HSS-E thread forming tap is suitable for both through and blind holes in a wide range of workpiece materials. The premium materials used in the taps provide a balanced ratio of toughness, hardness and heat resistance to the entire tap.

It is available in DIN/ANSI standard and UNC, UNF and Metric thread forms to provide options for world-wide operations. With a new forming lobe geometry, optimized post-treatment, TiN coating, and oil grooves providing lubrication up to 3.5xD depth, these taps are the first choice for highly demanding mass production threading applications.

All the new Dormer products continue the Dormer Pramet promise to be simply reliable.

