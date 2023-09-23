Dormer Pramet adds a new option to their high-end threading options

The global tool manufacturer introduces a new addition, the Dormer Shark E894

Posted on 2023-09-23 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Chesterfield, UK, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

This high performance HSS-E thread forming tap is suitable for both through and blind holes in a wide range of workpiece materials. The premium materials used in the taps provide a balanced ratio of toughness, hardness and heat resistance to the entire tap.

It is available in DIN/ANSI standard and UNC, UNF and Metric thread forms to provide options for world-wide operations. With a new forming lobe geometry, optimized post-treatment, TiN coating, and oil grooves providing lubrication up to 3.5xD depth, these taps are the first choice for highly demanding mass production threading applications.

All the new Dormer products continue the Dormer Pramet promise to be simply reliable.

For more information regarding Dormer Pramet please visit www.dormerpramet.com or contact your local sales office.

###


Shark group mix

Shark M12

Notes to editors:
Dormer Pramet is a global manufacturer and supplier of tools for the metal cutting industry. Its comprehensive product program encompasses both rotary and indexable drilling, milling, threading and turning tools for use in a wide variety of production environments. An extensive sales and technical support service operate from 20 offices, serving more than 100 markets worldwide. These are assisted by dedicated production facilities in Europe, Americas and Asia, along with a highly developed distribution and logistics network.

Dormer Pramet
1483 Dogwood Way
Mebane, NC 27302
Shamus Tara
Phone : (248) 464-9251
tara.shamus@dormerpramet.com

DORMER PRAMET
Unit 4 – Lindrick Way
Barlborough
Chesterfield
S43 4XE – United Kingdom
Mason Jared
Phone : +44(0)1246571333
Fax : +44(0)8708508866
jared.mason@dormerpramet.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution