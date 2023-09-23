Judge Grants Permanent Restraining Order Against Kenyon Glover Accused Of Assaulting California Woman

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — A permanent restraining order has been granted against Kenyon Glover who was accused of assaulting a woman he was providing spiritual counseling to as an ordained minister, while acting in a spiritual advisor role, court records state.

Los Angeles County court records show that judge Alfred A. Coletta, a 30-year veteran prosecutor and former Deputy District Attorney for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office granted the restraining order.

Judge Coletta ruled that the victim was assaulted, and made reference to clear and convincing evidence presented in support of the court’s ruling. The court order forbids Glover from coming within 100 yards of the victim or contacting her by any means whatsoever.

Glover, 45, resides in Dallas, Texas, according to court transcripts. A former professional basketball player with the National Basketball Association (NBA), turned actor-filmmaker, and motivational speaker, Glover currently works as a fitness trainer in Texas.

Authorities visited a fitness center in the northwest corner of Dallas County where Glover maintained employment and served him with the restraining order, the Dallas County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office reported.

The court denied and banned Glover from carrying a concealed weapon. The court order states that Glover cannot own, possess, have, buy or try to buy, receive or try to receive, or in any other way get guns, other firearms, or ammunition.

If you violate a protective or restraining order, you could be arrested under California Penal Code section 273.6. If convicted, you face up to one year in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

If you injure someone while violating a restraining order, your fine can double to $2,000 and you face up to one year in jail.

Subsequent violations of a protective order within seven years are punishable by increasingly mandatory minimum sentences, up to and including three years in jail.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Kenyon Demorio Glover

Tweets by KenyonDGlover