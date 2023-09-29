Avance Consulting (Europe) Ltd (Group) gets rated by EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

London, UK, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Avance Consulting (Europe) Ltd (Group). announced that it has achieved a Medal from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.



By achieving this prestigious milestone, Avance Consulting solidifies its position as a leader in sustainable staffing operations and highlights its dedication to continual improvement year-on-year.



In Addition to our initiatives on Labor & Human Rights and Ethics, Avance Consulting is reaffirming its commitment to technology that optimizes operations and minimizes carbon footprints through advancing initiatives on Sustainable procurement & Environmental measures.

Avance Consulting CEO & Cofounder Pravin Dudhe Quoted “ In the dynamic world of staffing, where people are at the heart of everything we do, this recognition reaffirms our commitment to ethical recruitment, promoting diversity and inclusion, and fostering a workplace culture that empowers individuals. We understand that our industry has a profound impact on the lives of job seekers and the success of businesses, and we embrace the responsibility that comes with it. Our Medal awarded by EcoVadis serves as a testament to our dedication to creating opportunities, supporting talent development, and ensuring a positive societal and environmental footprint. It energizes us to continue shaping a more sustainable and equitable staffing industry, one placement at a time.”

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis has rated more than 85,000 companies globally.

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

EcoVadis has also planted a tree on behalf of Avance Consulting, further emphasising their commitment to environmental sustainability and reinforcing the importance of ecological responsibility.

About Avance

Founded in 2007, Avance Consulting is a global talent solutions firm specializing in Engineering, IT, Digital, and Executive Search services. With over 700+ professionals, we partner with a substantial number of Fortune 500 companies and top tech firms worldwide. Our offices span North America, the UK, Europe, and APAC, allowing us to understand and adapt to local market nuances. Through tailored, agile solutions, we meet client needs across multiple industries, always upholding the high-quality service that defines us. Avance offers a dynamic work environment centered on innovation, career growth, and a results-driven culture.

