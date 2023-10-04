Evoke Technologies expands in Europe and lands in the UK

London, UK, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Evoke Technologies, a leading technology and consulting IT Services company , has reached another milestone in its global expansion plans with the announcement of a UK office to service the UK and wider European markets. Execution of the company’s growth plans this year have already seen the opening of offices in Australia to serve the ANZ market, and the opening of a major development centre in Poland. The company has grown an average of almost 20% per year for the last five years.

Evoke’s expansion into Europe comes 20 years after the company was founded in India by founder and CEO Ramesh Madala. “Over two decades of dramatic technological change, Evoke has always enjoyed success by doing things when the time is right. Two decades after we first began the journey, 2023 has been our moment to bring our vision, values, experience, expertise and dedication to customer success to more UK and European organisations with a new presence in the UK” he said.

The new UK team is spearheaded by Adrian Bignall, who leads International Sales for Evoke. He brings with him 30 years of experience of delivering innovation and customer success to transform businesses, having held multiple global roles for firms including Pega, Computer Associates and multiple leading low code IT Service Providers. Adrian is joined by Matthew Leamy, Customer Success Lead, who brings extensive delivery and customer success experience from both Pega and leading low code IT Service Providers.

Harry Rao, president of Evoke, said: “I’m thrilled to announce the immediate opening of our company’s office in the UK. While we originally planned to expand into the UK market within the next 2-3 years, the remarkable capabilities of Adrian and his team accelerated our plans significantly. With rapidly growing demand for digital transformation services and the increasing importance of low-code and no-code platforms, we recognized the unique opportunity that Adrian and his team bring to the table. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and localised support, as we actively engage with businesses in the region to drive digital innovation.”

Adrian Bignall said: “Evoke’s breadth of services and impressive technology partnerships, makes it an ideal choice for customers with complex IT landscapes requiring a partner that can deliver on a transformation and modernisation agenda. We’re excited to build on the success in North America and drive the expansion of the International business.

“The recent success of ‘low-code, no-code’ development has provided a real impetus for Evoke: it’s a core specialism into which we have poured tremendous resources and developed deep expertise. Right now, companies across the world are adopting low code technologies and learning that they can benefit more and more quickly when they harness our resources and expertise. This expansion is – as always – well-timed,” he added.

In support of its global client base spanning multiple industries, Evoke is accredited with ISO9001, ISO27001, CMMIDEV/3, HIPAA Compliance and is also SOC 2 Audited. The company hit 500 staff worldwide in 2018 and passed 1000 in 2022, representing compound growth of almost 20% per year in this period. Today, Evoke has more than 1250 staff globally.

Evoke develops systems for customers across a wide range of applications to drive digital transformation through technologies including AI/ML, Data Engineering, Cloud, Low-Code, and Automation.

About Evoke Technologies

Established in 2003, Evoke Technologies is a leading technology and consulting services provider that serves clients across 11 industries in North America, Europe, and APAC. Through multiple global locations including eight Centres of Excellence (CoE), Evoke offers innovative, robust, and scalable solutions using technologies including AI/ML, Data Engineering, Cloud, Low-Code, and Automation. Over the past two decades, Evoke’s consistent delivery track record has transformed it into the perfect ‘go-to’ Solution Partner for clients obsessed about quality, on-time delivery and ROI on their technology investments. Recognised as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for three consecutive years, Evoke’s vibrant work culture sets it apart from the rest of the industry. More information: evoketechnologies.com