Lucintel Forecasts Global USB Isolators Market to Reach $7.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global USB isolators market looks promising with opportunities in the field service and unfriendly electrical environment markets. The global USB isolators market is expected to reach an estimated $7.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising awareness towards electrical safety and isolation, growth in industrial automation, and icreasing adoption of USB-C connectors.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in USB isolators market to 2030 by type (compact USB port isolators and EMC tested rugged isolators), application (field service and unfriendly electrical environments), end use (medical and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, compact USB port isolators and EMC tested rugged isolators are the major segments of USB isolators market by type. Lucintel forecasts that compact USB port isolators will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it is designed to be small and lightweight, making them ideal for use in portable devices.

Within this market, field service will remain the largest segment as it helps in preventing the risk of electric shock or other hazardous occurrences by allowing electrically powered equipment to be used safely, while simultaneously protecting against dangerous events like lightning strikes or if power lines cross into an area.

APAC will remain the largest region due to strong presence of electrical equipment and devices manufacturers and increasing demand from consumer electronics, medical and industrial applications.

ANALOG, Acromag, Adafruit, Advantech, Comm Front, Elektor, Elprotronic, Hifimediy, Hifimediy, and JCAT are the major suppliers in the USB isolators market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market