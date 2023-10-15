InnoMaint Unveils Groundbreaking IoT 2.0 Solutions at GITEX 2023

Chennai, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — InnoMaint, a prominent player in the Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) market, has announced its participation in the world’s most hyped and awaited GITEX Technology Week 2023. The company showcases its cutting-edge CMMS platform and launches IoT 2.0 solutions for asset tracking at Booth H14-C21.

GITEX Technology Week, one of the largest and most influential technology exhibitions globally, has expanded to another popular venue, Dubai Harbour, owing to the increasing participation and patronage each year. The event will be held from October 16th to 20th, 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

InnoMaint’s IoT 2.0 offering is set to transform the landscape of asset management and maintenance across various industries. These solutions enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, eliminate asset misplacement issues, and improve overall asset performance.

The key highlights of InnoMaint’s IoT 2.0 launch are:

Smart Energy Metering: Optimizing energy consumption to remedy and reduce unjustified consumption patterns. Improve energy efficiency with real-time monitoring and control.

Fleet Tracking: Gaining complete visibility into fleet operations, ensuring optimal performance and predictive maintenance scheduling.

Environment Monitoring: Ensuring a healthier and greener environment by tracking air quality and emissions.

Water Metering: Efficient management of water resources, leak detections, and precise quality control of water.

Waste Management: Optimizing waste collection, reducing costs, and minimizing environmental impact through intelligent solutions.

Real-Time OEE Monitoring: Maximizing world-renowned OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) metric to improve production quality and uncover the reason for under-performance of production cycles with downtime analytics.

Apart from IoT, Innomaint showcases the upcoming features:

Web-Based Workflow Modeling Tool: Customizing the CMMS to match the unique business requirements, increasing operational flexibility.

Dynamic Dashboard: Accessing Critical to Process(CTP) and Critical to Quality(CTQ) operational metrics in real-time, customizing widgets, and appearance of the Dashboard.

Maintenance Automation and IoT technology is a game-changer in the world of technology. These solutions represent the future of asset management and maintenance, empowering businesses to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and profitably.

To know more about their offerings or to schedule an interview with InnoMaint representatives at GITEX 2023, contact their delegates via www.innomaint.com.

About InnoMaint:

InnoMaint is a leading provider of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and IoT solutions designed to empower businesses with efficient facility management and enterprise asset management