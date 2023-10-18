Lucintel Forecasts the Global Uv Disinfection Equipment Market to Reach $ 10.23 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global UV disinfection equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the water and wastewater disinfection, process water disinfection, air disinfection, and surface disinfection markets. The global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $10.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are highest usage in healthcare sector and growing awareness regarding safe drinking water across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in UV disinfection equipment market to 2030 by component (UV lamps, reactor chambers, quartz sleeves, and controller units), end use industry (municipal, residential, industrial, and commercial), application (water and wastewater disinfection, process water disinfection, air disinfection, and surface disinfection), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, UV lamps, reactor chambers, quartz sleeves, and controller units are the major segments of UV disinfection equipment market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that UV lamps is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to usage for germicidal applications.

Within this market, water and wastewater disinfection will remain the largest segment due to usage in disinfection of bacteria, viruses, molds, algae, and other microorganisms, which multiply and grow.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of numerous UV lamps manufacturers and the demand for ultrapure water in the region.

Xylem, Trojan Technologies, Halma, Kuraray, Atlantic Ultraviolet, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Advanced UV are the major suppliers in the UV disinfection equipment market.

