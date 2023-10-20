Medical Fiber Optics Market Share, History, Data by Companies, 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Medical Fiber Optics Market Size Worth Reach US $1,550.74 Million by 2030, With 6.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Medical Fiber Optics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Fiber Type (Single Mode Optical, Multimode Optical), By Application (Endoscopic Imaging, Laser Signal Delivery, Biomedical Sensing, Illumination, Others) By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global medical fiber optics market size & share was valued at USD 926.60 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,550.74 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

What are Medical Fiber Optics? How Big is Medical Fiber Optics Market Share?

Overview

Sensing with optical fiber can help transform new and prevailing minimally invasive surgeries and surgical tools. Catheters, endoscopes, forceps, and even cutting tools can and will be improvised with sensing systems enhancing therapies and, eventually, the degree of care. The rapidly rising demand for the medical fiber optics market can be attributed to the most significant and general applications in fiber optics in medicine in the form of flexible and rigid multi-fibers composed of step index fiber and graded index imaging rods to view the internal organs.

The rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure, increasing consciousness regarding marginally invasive surgical procedures, extensive acquisition of technologically advanced medical products, the increasing pervasiveness of chronic diseases such as cancer, and a significant rise of endoscopic techniques for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes are anticipated to boost market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AFL

American Medical System LLC (AMS)

Applied Fibrostics

CardioGenesis Corporation

Coherent Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

IPG Photonics

Laserscope

Leoni

MKS Instruments Inc

Molex Incorporated

Newport Corporation

ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc.

Schott

Sunoptic Technologies Inc.

Timbercon Inc.

TRUMPF Group

Vitalcor Inc.

Growth Driving Factors

The increasing use of lasers in cosmetology and dentistry to push the market

Rising consciousness in context to advantages linked with marginally invasive surgeries is at first hand causing the rise in the number of procedures generating a robust demand for fiber optics wires, sensors, and abbreviated cameras, thereby driving the market for fiber optics in several healthcare settings. The medical fiber optics market is expanding as lasers are extensively used in cosmetology and dentistry. Several research studies are being carried out on biomedical sensors, which are anticipated to fuel the growth.

Lasers swiftly restore nonlaser technologies in several healthcare applications and generate better optimistic patient outcomes. For instance, femtosecond lasers are being used in LASIK eye surgeries in place of conventional surgeries as they offer more accuracy and precision. The medical fiber optics market sales are soaring because the usage of lasers in medical applications improvises tissue absorption, causing less bleeding and faster healing. Lasers are therefore used for several applications, such as disease diagnosis, dentistry, cosmetic procedures, and tattoo removal.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Radiall America Inc. obtained Timbercon Inc., an Oregon-based company making fiber optic cables for data storage, defense, medical, aerospace, industrial, broadcast, and telecommunication market.

Segmental Analysis

The inexpensive installation and operation of multimode wires to boost the market

Based on fiber type, multimode opticals are anticipated to influence the global industry over the forecast period because of their superb durability and potentially provided by these materials. Additionally, operating, installing, and sustaining multimode wires is inexpensive. Medical fiber optics market trends include the opticals’ advancing popularity with variations in mirroring angle and multiple signals which may be handed over the same fiber.

Increasing the use of illumination in endoscopic operations to propel the market

Based on application, the illumination segment is anticipated to hold the star shares in the market. The medical fiber optics market demand is increasing due to the requirement for illumination in endoscopic operations and lighting in surgeries. Further, the growing use of illumination in light treatment and phototherapy is propelling the segment demand, which in turn will boost the industry’s growth.

Medical Fiber Optics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 1,550.74 Million Market Size 2021 Value USD 926.60 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.2% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players AFL, American Medical System LLC (AMS), Applied Fibrostics, CardioGenesis Corporation, Coherent, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, IPG Photonics, Laserscope, Leoni, MKS Instruments, Inc, Molex Incorporated, Newport Corporation, ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc., Schott, Sunoptic Technologies Inc., Timbercon, Inc., TRUMPF Group, and Vitalcor, Inc. Segments Covered By Fiber Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increasing marginally invasive procedures to drive the market

Asia Pacific held the largest medical fiber optics market share as it is anticipated to grow faster over the forecast period because of healthcare infrastructure across the region. Additionally, advancements in technology, together with marginally invasive procedures, are anticipated to favor the trend.

The market in North America is anticipated to advance at a sizeable pace during the projected period because of the escalation in the occurrence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and others. Additionally, the existence of prominent market players and the growing acquisition of advanced technology in the region is anticipated to create opportunities in the medical fiber optics market.

Browse the Detail Report "Medical Fiber Optics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Fiber Type (Single Mode Optical, Multimode Optical), By Application (Endoscopic Imaging, Laser Signal Delivery, Biomedical Sensing, Illumination, Others) By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the medical fiber optics market report on the basis of fiber type, application, and region:

By Fiber Type Outlook

Single-Mode Optical

Multimode Optical

By Application Outlook

Endoscopic Imaging

Laser Signal Delivery

Biomedical Sensing

Illumination

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

